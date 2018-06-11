How to watch Square Enix’s E3 2018 press conference today

Share

Watch live video from Square Enix on www.twitch.tv

The major gaming publishers are descending on Los Angeles for E3 2018, and almost all of them are front-loading their big announcements into two days of press conferences.

One of the most interesting additions this year is publisher Square Enix, which hasn’t done a big showcase of its games at E3 since 2015. It makes sense that 2018 would be the year to return: The publisher has some major releases coming out this year, and plenty to show off at its press conference.

The press conference starts at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on June 11. You can watch the entire thing on the Square Enix wesbite, the Square Enix YouTube Channel, the publisher’s Facebook page, its Twitter account, its Mixer page, or on its Twitch channel. Everything you need is also embedded above.

We know for sure that Square Enix will be showing off the third installment in Crystal Dynamics’ rebooted Tomb Raider series, Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Square already detailed the game in a recent announcement event and gave journalists a chance to go hands-on with it, but it’s very likely there will be new gameplay footage of the game coming out of E3, since the game is slated for release in September.

Also expect to see Dragon Quest XI during the press conference. Square Enix showed off the role-playing game at PAX East 2018, and also gave journalists a chance to mess around with it in its pre-E3 showcase. It’s another title slated for a September release, so expect new footage to excite players at E3.

A third major release coming in 2018 from Square Enix: Kingdom Hearts III. We had a chance to try the game earlier this year, and Square Enix will undoubtedly want to hype up players at E3 for the release.

Finally, it seems very likely that Square Enix will give players an update on the progress of its remake of fan-favorite Final Fantasy VII. There hasn’t been much said about the game since it was shown at E3 2015, and Square surely knows it’ll bring down the house with a big update of protagonist Cloud Strife and company looking cool with modern graphics.

It’s also fairly likely we could see announcements about a new Just Cause game. It’s been three years since the last game in Avalanche Studios’ successful open-world franchise was released. Also, keep watch for a sequel to Dontnod’s Life is Strange, which the developer has said it was working on. There’s also Eidos Montreal’s untitled Avengers project floating around out there, and its retro-ish RPG Octopath Traveler, which is due out in July.