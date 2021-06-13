Coming hot of the heels of Microsoft and Bethesda’s jam-packed E3 showcase, Square Enix delivered its own livestream full of announcements. Like its recent Square Enix Presents stream presentation, it was a tight 40-minute show that focused on a handful of upcoming titles.

Much of the news was expected, as Square Enix shared the itinerary beforehand. A large chunk of the stream was dedicated to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a new single-player game from Eidos. Life is Strange: True Colors and Babylon’s Fall were a a big part of the show as well. There was only one surprise, though it had leaked beforehand: Final Fantasy Origin. Here’s a full breakdown of the breezy E3 showcase.

Final Fantasy Origin is a new Souls-like from Team Ninja

As rumored before the event, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a new game from developer Team Ninja. It’s a “Souls-like” title that features a heavy emphasis on hack-and-slash action against giant enemies. The title is coming sometime in 2022 and will have a demo available “soon” on PlayStation 5.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy takes the stage

Square Enix is publishing another game based on Marvel’s superheroes, but it’s much different than Marvel’s Avengers. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player action adventure game where players control Star-Lord. Like Mass Effect, it features branching dialogue options and a feature that lets players issue commands to their teammates. The title is developed by Eidos-Montreal, the team behind the Deus Ex franchise.

The game will not feature any post-launch content, such as DLC, and is not a live service game. It’s a complete single-player experience. It’ll launch on October 26 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Babylon’s Fall shows off NieR-esque action

Babylon’s Fall got a major spotlight at the show. The action title is the newest game from PlatinumGames … and it shows. The action looks similar to the studio’s hit NieR: Automata. In fact, the stream featured an interview with the game’s developer who explicitly mentioned the game.

The game is a live service title that will get continued updates.

Life is Strange: True Colors empathy powers detailed

A chunk of the stream focused on the Life is Strange series. First, we got a new trailer for the upcoming Life is Strange Remastered Collection.

Life is Strange: True Colors got the bulk of the spotlight. The developers explained how the game’s empathy powers work. Alex can see colorful auras around characters, which allow her to dive into their thoughts. If Alex empowers a strong aura, she can create an aura, which lets her experience a physical version of the character’s psyche.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster updates six games

The first six games in the Final Fantasy series are getting a remake of sorts. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster features every game in the series up through Final Fantasy VI. It will come to Steam and mobile platforms “soon.” It was a somewhat vague announcement that left several questions about what’s been updated in the new releases.

Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda gets a new trailer

Square Enix gave a closer look at the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers DLC. War for Wakanda brings Black Panther to the game in a new story line that takes place in Wakanda. The update will be free, though it still doesn’t have a release date.

Editors' Recommendations