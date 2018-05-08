What games will Square Enix show off during its E3 2018 presentation?

Share

Square Enix had a smaller presence at E3 2017 than it did in the past, skipping a traditional press event in favor of prolonged livestreams showing off its upcoming games, but the publisher is returning this year with a dedicated press event. The Square Enix E3 Showcase will take place on June 11, and we’re excited to see what games are in the works.

On June 11 at 1 p.m. ET, Square Enix will release a pre-recorded video presentation detailing “the many worlds within [its] universe.” What this exactly entails is anyone’s guess, but we’re sure Lara Croft will show up for a look at Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the first information about Crystal Dynamics’ Avengers project, as well. Kingdom Hearts III is shaping up, as well, and we’re hoping to get a final release date and an extended look at gameplay.

What we won’t see is the Hitman series, which was given to developer IO Interactive after it split with Square Enix. We’re also unlikely to see anything Deus Ex-related, as the franchise was reportedly put “on hold” following the poor sales of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

The Square Enix E3 Showcase will be available to watch on several platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Microsoft’s Mixer. No length was given in the announcement, but its 2015 press conference ran for a little over an hour. That year’s presentation was packed with games, including Just Cause 3 and Nier: Automata. We’re hoping something on this scale is in store for us again, but with Automata just releasing last year, it’s unlikely Yoko Taro and his team are ready to unveil their next project quite yet.

E3 2018 is already shaping up to be a big deal, with other publishers bringing previously announced AAA games to show for the first time. These include Ubisoft’s The Division 2, as well as Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. game on Switch. Electronic Arts — in an event adjacent to E3 — will also show off the next entry in the Battlefield series. Rumor has it that it will take us back to World War II, following Battlefield 1‘s World War I setting in 2016.