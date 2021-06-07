Google Stadia is finally coming to Chromecast with Google TV. A new update will be available on June 23 that brings Google’s cloud streaming service to more TVs.

Chromecast with Google TV launched in September, allowing users to easily stream entertainment apps in up to 4K HDR. Oddly, Google Stadia support was absent from the updated Chromecast at launch, puzzling fans of the gaming platform. After a long delay, the service will finally be compatible with Google’s own device.

Alongside that update, Stadia will work with compatible Android TV OS devices on June 23 as well. Here’s the list of new devices that will support Stadia starting on that date.

Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

Google says that Android TV owners who have a different device than the ones listed can still play Stadia via “experimental support.” Players can opt in to try out an unfinished version of Android TV support, which will vary in quality from device to device.

All Stadia subscribers will have to do is download the Stadia app from the Google Play Store. Launching Stadia from the My Apps section on a TV will open up an opt in screen. Google urges users to share their feedback when the service launches to help test it out.

Google Stadia has expanded in recent months, between adding Resident Evil Village to the service and adding more Ubisoft games to its library.

