Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is the next hotly anticipated entry in the Stalker franchise. The game is releasing 13 years after the last entry in the series, and it’s making its debut on consoles as an Xbox Series X exclusive.

To get you up to date on the post-apocalyptic survival shooter, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Stalker 2.

Stalker 2 release date

Stalker 2: Hear of Chernobyl is set to release on April 28, 2022. The game was originally announced in 2010 following the launch of Call of Pripyat. Developer GSC Game World worked on the project for a small window of time before dissolving as a company in 2011. Stalker 2 was officially canceled shortly after in 2012, citing issues between investors, staff, and the IP holder.

A lot happened after that, with GSC Game World fracturing into multiple development studios and projects. The studio was revitalized in 2014 and re-announced Stalker 2 in 2018. The game was officially unveiled during Microsoft’s Xbox Series X showcase in 2020 with an in-engine demo.

Platforms

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is an Xbox console exclusive. The game is launching on Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as PC. When it launches, the game will be available through Xbox Game Pass. Although a release date for PlayStation 5 hasn’t been announced, leaked internal documents revealed that the game will only be a console exclusive for three months.

That doesn’t mean the game is coming to PS5, though. Tetris Effect: Connected was also named in the documents with six months of console exclusivity. This updated version is coming to PS4 in July, but not PS5. GSC Game World says Stalker 2 won’t come to last-gen systems due to limited performance capabilities.

Trailer

Microsoft showed off Stalker 2 during the Xbox Series X game showcase in 2020 with an in-engine trailer. It shows the grim, desolate wasteland through a series of striking images, setting the brooding tone the game will likely have. You can watch the first trailer below.

Gameplay

Microsoft debuted gameplay for Stalker 2 during its E3 2021 press conference. The trailer cuts in scenes of gameplay with a group of survivors huddled around the campfire. You can watch it below.

The trailer shows off a lot of interesting gameplay systems. The first is the ability to grab attachments for your weapons around the environment and immediately attach them. It shows the player grabbing a scope and a silencer and equipping them right away without going through an inventory screen.

It also shows off several enemy designs, including an updated Bloodsucker design that looks strikingly similar to Cthulhu. True to the Stalker series, the visuals look insane in the gameplay trailer. However, Microsoft didn’t clarify what system the gameplay was running on.

Following the announcement, GSC Game World released a commentary video detailing some of the interesting points from the gameplay reveal.

Multiplayer

Although GSC Game World hasn’t announced anything, Stalker 2 looks like it will feature some kind of multiplayer. GSC is offering an “early bird” multiplayer badge as a pre-order bonus, and the Deluxe and Ultimate versions of the game feature multiplayer costume and weapon skins.

We don’t have any details on multiplayer right now. Fans have asked for co-op in the Stalker series for a while, but it doesn’t look like that’s the direction GSC is heading. With multiple skins and a unique badge up for grabs, it looks like multiplayer in Stalker 2 will feature some sort of PvP mode.

DLC

None of the previous Stalker games have received DLC, but that’s changing with Stalker 2. The game is set to receive two story expansions, which are described as “additional large-scale expansions that continue or expand the main story.” The game will likely receive more DLC outside of the two expansions, too.

The Ultimate edition of the game comes with the season pass, which entitles owners to “all the post-released downloadable content in addition to the [two] story expansions.” This edition also includes an exclusive side quest, hinting at possible side quests through DLC down the line.

In addition, we expect cosmetic DLC. The Deluxe and Ultimate versions of the game feature costume and weapon skins for single-player and multiplayer. GSC Game World hasn’t confirmed anything, but we’ll likely see cosmetic DLC after launch.

Pre-orders for Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl are live now at digital retailers. Physical versions have been announced, but they haven’t gone up for pre-order yet. Regardless of the version, all pre-orders come with an exclusive pre-order pack, which includes extended campfire content, exclusive weapon and armor skins, and an “early bird” multiplayer badge.

There are several different versions available for pre-order. On the digital front, the Standard edition includes the game, pre-order bonus pack, and exclusive Steam content. Here’s what’s included with the other digital versions:

Deluxe edition

$79.99

All Standard edition content

Special extra quest

Digital artbook

Official soundtrack

One costume and three weapon single-player skins

Two costume and three weapon multiplayer skins

Ultimate edition

$109.99

All Deluxe edition content

Three costume and seven weapon multiplayer skins

Two story expansions

Season pass

In addition, GSC is offering four physical versions of the game. The Standard version comes with the game plus pre-order bonus, a steelbook case, a letter from the developers, a souvenir zone permit, and a sticker pack. Here’s what the other versions include:

Limited edition

$79.99

All Standard edition content

Zone map

Poster

Faction patches

Military token

Multi-tool with fire starter

Collector’s edition

$179.99

All Limited edition content

Deluxe digital content

Collector’s art steelbook

Art book

Stalker figurine

Ultimate edition

$339.99

All Collector’s edition content

Ultimate digital content

Ultimate art steelbook

Artifact Container lamp

Stalker backpack

