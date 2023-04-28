 Skip to main content
How to fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Jesse Lennox
By

Cal Kestis has a new set of planets to explore in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and these are much larger than any he's previously had to traverse. As big as they are, they are also dense with things to collect and do off the beaten path. There's also a ton of things you won't be able to do until you come back later with new abilities. Cal's a fit young Jedi, but you aren't expected to hoof it across the entire galaxy every time you need to get somewhere. If you want to get where you're going faster than the Millennium Falcon, here's how to fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

40 minutes

What You Need

  • Reach chapter 2

  • Sit at the second Meditation Point

Cal sitting at a meditation point in star wars.

How to fast travel

Fast travel isn't kept from you for very long in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In fact, you only need to sit at your second Meditation Point to unlock it, which can be done as early as the second chapter while on Koboh.

Step 1: Play through the game until you get to Koboh in chapter 2.

Step 2: The second meditation point you can get is the Derelict Dam point.

Step 3: Sit at this point, and select the Fast Travel option on the lower-right side.

Step 4: You will see a list of all the Meditation Points you've been to. Just select the one you want to go to and away you go!

There are a few points in the game where fast travel will be locked off from you, as well as times when your Meditation Point in the Mantis will not allow you to fast travel from it (though you can fast travel to it). Meditation Points also allow you to change your stance, refill your health, force and Stim charges, and unlock new perks and skills.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox

Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more Japanese game devs than his own neighbors, and has a way better knowledge of the game industry at large than anything going on in "real" current events. You can catch him defending the plot of Kingdom Hearts and geeking out over awesome combo videos in character action games any day of the week. Connect with Jesse on LinkdIn.

Cal holding his lightsaber with BD-1 on his shoulder.

If you can't wait to continue your adventures with Cal Kestis later this month, we have some advice that might tide you over. The new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game launches on April 28. If you pre-order the PC version through CDKeys, you get two awesome benefits. The first is that the game is $21 off, making it $49 instead of $70. The second is that, as a pre-order bonus, you'll get 15% off any other Star Wars game on the site. Battlefront, Lego Star Wars, Knights of the Old Republic, you name it!

Why you should buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to the hit Jedi: Fallen Order game that came out in 2019. That game saw the Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis rediscover his force powers and defeat one of Darth Vader's Inquisitors, the Second Sister. The game used a similar gameplay style and progression system as Dark Souls, and was often called a mix between that game and a Metroidvania. The upcoming sequel looks to continue that trend, adding some bigger open world sections and tons of new combat modes. From our reviewer's sneak peek Jedi: Survivor preview, it seems like the game has expanded wildly. A single planet is less of a long, twisting path with a few branches, and more like a true open world with tons of secrets stashed about.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor brings balance back to an unstable universe
Jedi Cal Kestis.

It’s funny to think about how much has changed about Star Wars since EA released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019. The action-adventure game would launch just weeks before The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a polarizing conclusion to its sequel trilogy that would create a disturbance in the force. In the years since, Disney has entirely changed its approach to the series by expanding the cinematic universe with a mixed bag of content, from the critically acclaimed Andor to more middling projects like The Book of Boba Fett. More than ever, the series is in desperate need of stability. It’s somewhat fitting, then, that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor could be the project that gets Star Wars back on track.

During a demo event ahead of the sequel’s April 28 release, I got to play a sizable chunk of the game – spanning over three hours of playtime. What stood out most during that session wasn’t its visual glow-up or fleshed-out combat. Rather, it was how tightly packaged it all is, both as a AAA video game and as a piece of Star Wars media. It’s an almost classic Jedi adventure, filled with dramatic lightsaber battles and some lighthearted comedy in-between the galactic melodrama. It’s hard to imagine anyone being upset over it (though the fan base always finds a way, doesn’t it?).

Bringing VR’s best Star Wars game to PlayStation VR2 was a no-brainer, devs say
star wars tales from the galaxys edge psvr2 interview ilmxlab starwarstalesee screenshot c 3po and r2 d2

When ILMxLAB learned about the PlayStation VR2, Director Jose Perez III thought it was a "no-brainer" for the studio to bring the Oculus Quest game Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge to the new headset.
"We're always looking at how we can push the fidelity of the work that we're doing," Perez III tells Digital Trends in an interview. "PlayStation VR2 is ridiculously powerful; we got really excited about what we could bring to that. We started talking with our friends at Sony because we had a great relationship with them for Vader Immortal, and it was really a no-brainer. Then, you put the headset on, you start feeling the haptics, and you start seeing what you can do with the visual fidelity and lighting, and it's like, 'Oh, this is awesome!'"
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition | Official Trailer | PS VR2
PlayStation VR2's launch and its first wave of games are nearly upon us, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition is one of those titles. This is a make-or-break time for VR, which is still struggling to move into the mainstream but could become more popular if Sony's headset can offer a compelling and accessible virtual reality experience. Ahead of its release, Digital Trends spoke to Director Jose Perez III and Producer Harvey Whitney from ILMxLAB to learn about the process of crafting one of these critical "no-brainer" launch games and PlayStation VR2 will ultimately stand when it comes to the future of VR gaming.
The power of PlayStation VR2
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge was originally released for Meta Quest VR headsets in November 2020. It's set on the planet of Batuu, which people also explore at Dinsey parks, and follows a Droid Technician who gets caught in the middle of a grander fight against the First Order after crash-landing on the planet. At the time, it was meant with decent reviews and only got better as its story was completed and expanded with the Last Call DLC.
After getting the "Enhanced Edition" of the game for PlayStation VR2 greenlit, ILMxLAB actually had to go and make it. As the team was dealing with new hardware for the first time, producer Harvey Whitney thought it was good that the team's first project on PlayStation VR2 was an enhanced version of an existing game.
"Early on, knowing that we already had the content that was created for the original, that changes things quite a bit," Whitney tells Digital Trends. "We're not redeveloping the story and coming up with all of that. We just had that opportunity to work as a team and ask, 'What do we really push here, and where are the changes that we want to make, and what we can do to really take advantage of this hardware?'"

The VR space is full of different headsets with unique specs, with the much higher specs of the PS VR2 standing out. The PlayStation VR2 sports some impressive specs compared to its VR peers, displaying content in a 4000x2030 HDR format at a 90Hz or 120Hz frame rate. Plus, games have the PS5's power, spatial, and brand new Sense controllers to take advantage of, rather than the 2013 console and 2010 motion controls that limited the original PlayStation VR.
PlayStation VR2 supports Roomscale, Sitting, and Standing play styles, which added more complexity as Tales from the Galaxy's Edge supports all three. Thankfully, Perez III that bringing Tales from the Galaxy's Edge to PlayStation VR2 was relatively manageable because of how impressive the system's specs were.
"A lot of the development processes are similar [to other VR platforms]," Perez III says. "We're still working inside of Unreal, and we're doing a lot of those same processes. But we don't have to look at performance quite as much as we do on some of the other devices, so we're able to open up a lot of things or not be as concerned about certain things. That comes with better hardware."
Better hardware, better games
Looking at the biggest games of the PlayStation VR2 launch window lineup, the visuals of titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain and the VR modes of Resident Evil Village and Gran Turismo 7 are impressive. In our discussion, Whitney also made it quite clear that one of the real advantages of working on this remaster was not having to worry about strict limitations on the visuals or even the audio. "We got lucky in the sense that there's a lot more to PlayStation VR2 that we hadn't had previously," Whitney says. "We could really push the graphics and make it shine. But then there were also some other things that came into play. We totally redid the audio, it sounds amazing."

