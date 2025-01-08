Stardew Valley house upgrade guide: all upgrade costs and more

At the start of your adventure in Stardew Valley, you will have a lot of tips and tricks to learn while you try to bring your old farm back to life. You may want to start giving gifts to villagers and messing with some cheats, but one of the most important things to plan for is upgrading your house. After all, you can only make a little one-room house work for so long before you will need a lot more space. These add a lot more functionality and even new gameplay options, but they are big investments in every way. Unlike upgrading and redesigning the layout and look of your farm, you don’t have the skills necessary to upgrade an entire house on your own. If you’re looking to renovate your shabby little house, here’s how all the upgrades work.

All farmhouse upgrades in Stardew Valley

There are three main upgrades you can get in Stardew Valley, plus a number of renovations that open up after you have reached the second house upgrade. Both the main upgrades and renovations can be done by speaking to Robin, providing her with the required resources, and letting her work for a few days.

Upgrade 1

The first house upgrade costs 10,000g and 450 wood and takes Robin three days to finish. This will expand your single-room house with a kitchen you can use to cook meals for yourself or villagers, a fridge to store items that can be used in cooking, and a dedicated bedroom with a larger bed. This upgrade is required if you want to get married.

Upgrade 2

After you have Upgrade 1, you can go another level up by spending 65,000g and 100 Hardwood. This will take Robin another three days and adds two more rooms. The first is empty and can be used for whatever you wish, while the other comes with a crib and two small beds for kids. Naturally, this upgrade is needed if you want to have any children with your partner. Beyond that, this is where the new renovations become available. These are fairly substantial and costly but not required if you want to jump straight to the final upgrade. Here are all the renovations and how much they cost:

Remove crib — free

Open bedroom — 10,000g

Add southern room — 30,000g

Add corner room — 20,000g

Expand corner room — 100,000g

Add attic — 60,000g

Cubby — 10,000g

Dining room — 150,000g

Open dining room — 10,000g

Unlike proper upgrades, renovations are done instantly, so you don’t have to wait to see the results. Also, if you change your mind, you can remove an upgrade and get all your gold back whenever you want, as long as you or another NPC isn’t in that room at the time.

Upgrade 3

The final upgrade is the most expensive at 100,000g but still only takes three days to be built. This upgrade only adds one new space, which is a cellar. You will find a new staircase down in your kitchen to reach where you are able to put items in casks to age them, such as wine and cheese, to increase their value. It comes with 33 casks by default, but you can add more to reach a maximum of 189.