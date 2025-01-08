 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Stardew Valley house upgrade guide: all upgrade costs and more

By
Stardew Valley player overseeing their farm.
ConcernedApe

At the start of your adventure in Stardew Valley, you will have a lot of tips and tricks to learn while you try to bring your old farm back to life. You may want to start giving gifts to villagers and messing with some cheats, but one of the most important things to plan for is upgrading your house. After all, you can only make a little one-room house work for so long before you will need a lot more space. These add a lot more functionality and even new gameplay options, but they are big investments in every way. Unlike upgrading and redesigning the layout and look of your farm, you don’t have the skills necessary to upgrade an entire house on your own. If you’re looking to renovate your shabby little house, here’s how all the upgrades work.

All farmhouse upgrades in Stardew Valley

Robin in Stardew Valley getting ready to upgrade a house.
ConcernedApe

There are three main upgrades you can get in Stardew Valley, plus a number of renovations that open up after you have reached the second house upgrade. Both the main upgrades and renovations can be done by speaking to Robin, providing her with the required resources, and letting her work for a few days.

Recommended Videos

Upgrade 1

The first house upgrade costs 10,000g and 450 wood and takes Robin three days to finish. This will expand your single-room house with a kitchen you can use to cook meals for yourself or villagers, a fridge to store items that can be used in cooking, and a dedicated bedroom with a larger bed. This upgrade is required if you want to get married.

Related

Upgrade 2

After you have Upgrade 1, you can go another level up by spending 65,000g and 100 Hardwood. This will take Robin another three days and adds two more rooms. The first is empty and can be used for whatever you wish, while the other comes with a crib and two small beds for kids. Naturally, this upgrade is needed if you want to have any children with your partner. Beyond that, this is where the new renovations become available. These are fairly substantial and costly but not required if you want to jump straight to the final upgrade. Here are all the renovations and how much they cost:

  • Remove crib — free
  • Open bedroom — 10,000g
  • Add southern room — 30,000g
  • Add corner room — 20,000g
  • Expand corner room — 100,000g
  • Add attic — 60,000g
  • Cubby — 10,000g
  • Dining room — 150,000g
  • Open dining room — 10,000g

Unlike proper upgrades, renovations are done instantly, so you don’t have to wait to see the results. Also, if you change your mind, you can remove an upgrade and get all your gold back whenever you want, as long as you or another NPC isn’t in that room at the time.

Upgrade 3

The final upgrade is the most expensive at 100,000g but still only takes three days to be built. This upgrade only adds one new space, which is a cellar. You will find a new staircase down in your kitchen to reach where you are able to put items in casks to age them, such as wine and cheese, to increase their value. It comes with 33 casks by default, but you can add more to reach a maximum of 189.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
The best games like Stardew Valley
A player fishes in their local pond.

Working the farm, forming relationships with the townsfolk, and just enjoying the vibe are what make Stardew Valley such a great game to settle into. Easygoing games like this have become incredibly popular -- especially for those who don't typically play games -- but it can be hard to find more that offer that same type of experience if you don't know where to look. The farming and life-sim genre has become a bit bloated as of late with games not quite as polished or fully featured as you would hope. We've worked the land and harvested only the ripest games like Stardew Valley to satisfy your desire for more farming-sim goodness.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Read more
‘Hardcore’ Stardew Valley mod deletes your save if you open up guides
A wedding in Stardew Valley. The player characters is marrying Haley, who's in a bridal gown. They're standing underneath an arch with all the townsfolk watching.

Stardew Valley is already as challenging as you make it. But have you ever wanted it to be even worse? Well, a new mod that's been making the rounds online could help with that.

The "Hardcore Mode" mod was created by a software engineer called Sylvie Nightshade and released out into the world on Friday (spotted by GamesRadar). It does one simple task: delete your save if you just so happen to open the Stardew Valley Wiki in your browser.

Read more
Stardew Valley gift guide: the best gifts for every villager
A wedding in Stardew Valley. The player characters is marrying Haley, who's in a bridal gown. They're standing underneath an arch with all the townsfolk watching.

The residents of Pelican Town are friendly enough when you begin a new farming adventure in Stardew Valley, but you need to do some work to really earn their affection.

You have an individual affection level with each that can be raised primarily in two ways: doing quests for them and giving them gifts. The latter option is far faster and more efficient, but also riskier. Unlike some other games, each character in Stardew Valley has gifts they like and love but also feel nothing for as well as dislike or hate. Giving a bad gift to a character you're hoping to romance will only set you back. Let's open our journals and make sure we know the best gifts for each villager in town.
How gift-giving works

Read more