 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Steam crosses 40 million concurrent players for the first time

By
Playing Steam Deck with feet in a hot tub.
Valve

Since its launch, Steam has been one of the go-to platforms for PC gamers, but it just broke its all-time record with more than 40 million people using Steam at one time. That doesn’t mean 40 million people are gaming all at once — that number is a bit over 12 million — but it’s still a massive increase from when Steam first started.

At the time of writing, Steam hit its all-time peak within the last two hours with a staggering 40,270,997 people. The majority of people are in the storefront or doing something else that’s not strictly gaming, but there are millions of gamers playing through some of the most popular titles right now.

Recommended Videos

Take Counter-Strike 2, for example; it currently has just under 1.3 million active players, while over 1 million people are exploring the world of Monster Hunter Wilds. Those two games are the undeniable champions at the present time, with the next most-played game — Dota 2 — coming in at just over 600,000 players.

A team groups up in Counter-Strike 2.
Valve

With multiple games hitting more than one million players per day, it’s not hard to see why Steam is such a success. Even Amazon acknowledges Steam’s reign at the top, when a former Prime Gaming executive acknowledged that even the retail giant’s size didn’t give it enough of an edge to beat Steam.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Right now,  the Steam Next Fest is still in full swing (though it ends tomorrow, so if you haven’t checked it out yet, now is your last chance.) Tons of demos are available for gamers to try out for free, so it’s a fantastic option to broaden your gaming horizons a bit with minimal risk.

And if the demos don’t appeal to you, Steam is renowned for its massive sales — and with the right know-how, you can walk away with a slew of new titles without breaking the bank.

Throw in the dominance of the Steam Deck in the handheld PC market, and Valve has a powerhouse platform that doesn’t look to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
This free plugin will make games on your Steam Deck look even better
Ghost of Tsushima running on the Steam Deck.

A modder named SnooOranges3876 has released a plugin for Steam Deck titles that lets players adjust graphics on the fly, improving appearance and performance, and the best part is that it's both free and easy to use. Called LetMeReShade, this plugin allows players to adjust illumination, contrast, colors, and much more on the fly. It can be particularly beneficial to older titles, too.

The plugin is available through GitHub. It circumvents the often-complicated install processes for ReShade mods and instead lets players quickly apply those mods to games. In the example video, SnooOranges3876 is seen changing shaders in Cyberpunk 2077 and Heavy Rain, with several other titles like Alan Wake and Monster Sanctuary as potential options.

Read more
This Steam hack has saved me a ton of money on PC games
A person running Steam on the M4 MacBook Pro. Rocket League is up on the screen

I have a massive Steam library, and like most PC gamers I know, I'm always looking to add to it. Will I actually play the games? Maybe. Will I complete all of them? Certainly not. But I'm caught in a negative feedback loop of picking up new games constantly for pennies on the dollar, and Steam is feeding my addiction more than ever before.

How? With Steam bundles. Steam bundles aren't anything new, but I've seen a stark uptick in them over the last several months. They mostly revolve around similarly styled indie titles, offering a small discount of around 10% if you buy two or three games in bulk. That's not why I've taken advantage of Steam bundles so often over the past several months, though.
The hack

Read more
The Sims and the Sims 2 Legacy Collections are now available on Steam
game designer will wright mastercall masterclass the sims 2

The Sims & The Sims 2 Legacy Collections - Official Reveal Trailer

The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection are now available on Steam for $20 and $30, respectively, along with all of the DLC. You can also pick up both for $40 total in The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle.

Read more