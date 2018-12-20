Digital Trends
Gaming

Nvidia says you can supercharge GeForce Now game streaming with these routers

Michael Archambault
By
Amazon Warehouse weekend roundup

When you’re searching for router recommendations, Nvidia might not be the first company that comes to mind, but its new recommended router program wants you to start thinking otherwise. Over a year in private beta, Nivida has yet to roll out its GeForce Now online game streaming platform officially; however the company has already begun sanctioning hardware to complement the service, providing what it says are already “optimized [routers] to improve your cloud gaming experience.”

Online gamers are already familiar with, the sometimes, headache-inducing setups behind correctly performing routers that ensure you don’t lag in your next online firefight or dungeon crawl. Nvidia’s new GeForce Now recommended router program aims in recommending “best-in-class routers for cloud gaming in homes” that offer easy setup, a GeForce Now QoS (Quality of Service) profile, and lower latency. With gaming routers being nothing new, the new QoS profile has a lot to do with the company’s recommendation.

Quality of Service profiles allows network administrators, such as yourself in your own home, to select traffic to prioritize on the network. While routers have been offering QoS profiles for quite some time now, the new GeForce Now profile means that no one on the network will have to worry about their gaming becoming impacted by someone else firing up a 4K Netflix stream for a bingeing session. Whether you are streaming a game to your Mac, PC, or Nvidia Shield, you shouldn’t see service bumps.

As of now, the only router recommended officially is the AmpliFi by Ubiquiti Networks — more specifically, the company’s HD Gamer Edition. Nvidia’s own customer support even provides a tutorial on how to set up the QoS profile for GeForce Now. Other companies listed as part of the program, but not yet offering products, include Asus’ Republic of Gamers, Razer, TP-Link, NetGear, and D-Link.

Nvidia’s GeForce program has remained in private beta access for over a year, so it is fascinating that the company has decided to launch an industry-wide recommendation program. The development may mean the company intends to make the service available sometime soon — perhaps as soon as next year’s upcoming CES event in Las Vegas.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to take a screenshot on a Mac
Up Next

Kia wants future autonomous cars to be able to read passengers' emotions
how raspberry pi became the bestselling british computer of all time history 8
Computing

Turn your Raspberry Pi into a Steam streaming hub with Valve’s Steam Link app

Valve's Steam Link app is now fully supported by Raspberry PI hardware, meaning that just about anyone with a few dollars to spare can build their own Steam streaming box in a matter of minutes.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
Computing

Lost your router? Here's how to find its IP address to help track it down

Changing the login information for your router isn't always easy, that's why so many have that little card on the back. But in order to use it, you need to know where to go. Here's how to find the IP address of your router.
Posted By Jon Martindale
streaming
Home Theater

Netflix vs. Hulu vs. Amazon Prime: Battle of the streaming giants

Trying to figure out which subscription streaming service to use while sticking to a frugal entertainment budget? Check out our updated comparison of the big three: Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, and Hulu.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
fortnite update 710 brings back modes big small patch notes v7 10 stw header stw07 social frostnite faceoff 1920x1080 04b1f5c
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ update 7.10 brings a rotating selection of modes big and small

The latest update for Fortnite introduces 14 Days of Fortnite, an event that brings back large and small battle royale modes as well as brand new ones to enjoy during the holiday season.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Spotify
Gaming

New Xbox consoles are reportedly code-named ‘Anaconda’ and ‘Lockhart’

Microsoft's next-generation Xbox plans reportedly consist of two separate consoles. One, called "Lockhart," is a more affordable machine, while "Anaconda" is designed with more horsepower.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
viewsonic XG240R
Computing

ViewSonic’s 1080p gaming monitor lets you experience the action in style

ViewSonic is catering to gamers with its latest monitor, the XG240R. Featuring a 1080p 144Hz panel, RGB lighting, and a fast 1ms response time, you can conquer your opponents and do it in style.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Best Nintendo 3DS games
Gaming

Who needs a Switch? These 25 games prove there's fun to be found on 3DS

The 3DS is home to a large library, including some of the greatest games Nintendo has ever published. We've compiled this list of some of the best Nintendo 3DS games currently available.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Best PS4 Games
Gaming

Gifting a PS4? Avoid long updates and start gaming right away with our guide

The PlayStation 4 makes a great Christmas gift, but there are quite a few things you need to do before you can play. Here's how you can prepare a PlayStation 4 for gifting in advance.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on standalone consoles, as well as bundles that feature games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
dreams preview playstation experience 15058
Gaming

Ambitious Playstation 4 exclusive ‘Dreams’ gets a beta; some players can join now

Media Molecule's PlayStation 4 exclusive Dreams is one of the most ambitious games ever made, and you can try out the game during a public beta test in January. The final game will have PlayStation VR support.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
dolphin nintendo wii shop channel update super mario galaxy 2
Gaming

The best Wii games

Nintendo shook up the gaming world with the Wii and its unique control scheme. Here are our picks for the best Wii games -- just don't blame us for having too many Mario titles on the list.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

The holidays are for gaming, not waiting. Here's how to gift a Nintendo Switch

If you're gifting a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, you may want to prep it beforehand so it's ready to use out of the box. From the initial setup to downloading games, we're here to help you get the Switch ready for the holidays.
Posted By Steven Petite