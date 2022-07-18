Zynga announced Monday that Star Wars: Hunters, the free-to-play, team-based combat game being made exclusively for Nintendo Switch and Android/iOS, has been delayed to 2023.

The mobile game developer, which was acquired by Take-Two Interactive back in May, released a statement on Twitter explaining that it had delayed the global release of Star Wars: Hunters in order to “meet the high expectations” it has set for fans and developers, including the developers at its subsidiary NaturalMotion. It acknowledged the frustration that comes with the game being delayed for another year but promised Star Wars fans that the experience would be worth the wait.

“We understand game delays are frustrating, however, our top priority is ensuring players will have the best possible experience in the Arena,” Zygna said.

Update on Star Wars: Hunters pic.twitter.com/F0ebimryVY — Zynga Star Wars (@ZyngaStarWars) July 18, 2022

This isn’t the first time Zynga has had to delay Star Wars: Hunters. The game was announced in February 2021 and was initially scheduled set to release in 2021, but Zynga ended up delaying its release to 2022. Meanwhile, it managed to roll out a soft launch in some regions, giving players the opportunity to test out the game and give the company feedback, which may have informed its decision to delay the game’s release once more.

“For those of you who have been able to join us in soft launch, we truly appreciate your support and feedback as we work to make Star Wars: Hunters the best it can be,” Zynga says. It will continue to update the soft launch version of the game with new content regularly until it officially launches next year.

Editors' Recommendations