Nintendo makes organizing games on Switch easier with Groups

Nintendo finally added a much-requested quality of life feature to the Nintendo Switch. Now, Switch owners can create folders called groups of software and games, making for an easy way to organize one’s console game library. This new feature comes as the main draw of the Nintendo Switch system update version 14.0.0.

This new UI update comes over five years after the launch of the Nintendo Switch. This makes it a somewhat bittersweet addition in the eyes of many fans that have been asking for it for so long.

Nintendo after adding folders five years into the Switch’s lifespan: pic.twitter.com/CbN3MDapLb — Psy (@PsySmasher) March 22, 2022

To get this long-awaited feature, all you have to do is update your console to the new 14.0.0 version, scroll to the right, and select All Software from the menu. Once there, press L to open the groups and begin sorting your games. There are some limits to this update, though they aren’t too taxing. Nintendo states that the All Software menu and folders are only available when more than 12 software titles are saved on the Nintendo Switch system. They also state that a limit of 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group. You can also add the same software title can be added to multiple groups.

This new feature is perfect for anyone that needs a platforming folder, a Mario folder, and a folder for games starring Chris Pratt.

Groups aren’t the only thing added with this Nintendo Switch update. It also added in more Bluetooth audio options. You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices using either the Nintendo Switch’s volume control or through volume control buttons on the Bluetooth audio device.

