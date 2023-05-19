Compared to some other recent AAA releases like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn’t bogged down by tons of bugs. That said, no game is immune to having issues, and one of Tears of the Kingdom’s main quests was bugged for some players. Thankfully, the game’s first post-launch update, Ver 1.1.1, fixed that issue.

The mission in question is The Closed Door, which takes place on the Great Sky Island. To complete it and access the Temple of Time, players must explore the four Shrines, gaining abilities like Ultrahand, Fuse, Ascend, and Rewind in the process. Some players did all of that, but the questline wasn’t cleared and they couldn’t advance the story. According to the Ver. 1.1.1. patch notes, which you can see below, this should no longer be an issue for players.

Fixed issue where, sometimes, the player could not clear main quest “The Closed Door,” even if they fulfilled the conditions to advance the quest. If you have already encountered this issue, you will be able to clear the quest by downloading this update data.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

The second bullet point of these patch notes is quite vague but suggests that Nintendo may have fixed some smaller bugs or exploits present in Ver. 1.1.0. Thankfully, at least for now, the infinite item glitch does not appear to be patched out. While Tears of the Kingdom’s first post-launch update isn’t some grand new content drop, it is a good thing that Nintendo is patching up an already well-polished game even further.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now for Nintendo Switch.

