Tetris Forever dropping onto PC and consoles in November

By
A Tetris game in Tetris Forever. It's on an orange cliffside scene.
Atari

Tetris, the best game of all time, is getting new life thanks to Tetris Forever, a new collection from Digital Eclipse and Atari that bundles multiple flavors of the classic game in one place. And it finally has a release date.

Tetris Forever will release on November 12 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG. It’ll be complete with 15 games from across the franchise’s 40th anniversary. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but you can wishlist it on PC right now.

A video released last week showcased the 15 games that’ll be included in the collection. It’ll feature the original that came out for the Electronika 60 computer, along with the multiplayer Tetris Battle Gaiden; the bomb-centric Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss; Hatris, which is like Tetris but with hat stacking; and a bunch others. There’s also a new Tetris, called Tetris Time Warp, where four players will warp between different eras as they play. You can check out the collection in the video below.

Tetris Forever - Official Gameplay Trailer

Developer Digital Eclipse is a well-known remaster studio, but Tetris Forever isn’t just a game port bundle. It’s also an interactive museum, with 90 minutes of documentary video, virtual archived materials, ads, and other artifacts. It’s done this previously with 2022’s Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration and 2023’s The Making of Karateka. It was acquired by Atari late last year for $20 million. The company also worked on a new game: Volgarr the Viking 2, a sequel to the 2013 2D retro throwback that challenged players everywhere.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
