Tetris, one of the oldest and most beloved puzzle video games ever, has once again evolved with the times. N3twork, the company behind the game’s official mobile app, updated it and added a daily game show with cash prizes called Tetris Primetime.

Since its inception in 1984 by Russian software engineer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984, Tetris has been a mainstay on video game consoles and computers generation after generation. It was famously bundled with Nintendo’s first Game Boy in 1989. It’s also available in a battle royale version, where 100 players square off to be the last player standing.

To date, the game has sold around 202 million copies, and with a daily mobile game show, its popularity seems poised to continue. Here’s everything you need to know about Tetris Primetime.

How does Tetris Primetime work?

Primetime is broken up into timed rounds, and each one has a score goal. The player needs to reach the goal to advance to the next round. If a player hits a score goal before the timer runs out, they enter a “Frenzy Time!” a bonus mode that lets a player score double points.

If a player doesn’t hit the score goal, they can keep playing, but they will get “garbage” added to their game. Some garbage can be cleared, and some can’t.

If a player survives all rounds, they are a victor and will make the final leaderboard. Even if players don’t make it that far, they might still win some money.

How do I play Tetris Primetime?

You can play the new game by downloading it for free for both Android or iOS. There are four game modes available: Solo Marathon, Tetris Together, Tetris Royale, and Tetris Primetime.

Pick Primetime, and you’re on your way.

When can I play Tetris Primetime?

The game will stream nightly at 7:30 p.m. in 16 countries (Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, South Africa, Russia, Chile, the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Germany), with plans to add more in the future.

The 7:30 p.m. start time will be based on “anchor cities” like New York City, Moscow, Berlin, London, and Perth, Australia. Players will start based on those time zones.

What are the prizes in Tetris Primetime?

Every night players have a chance to win a piece of a $5,000 prize pool. To win actual money in the game, you need to be over the age of 18 and playing in a region that allows cash prizes. Prize draws come in three forms: Getting past a certain round, making it to the end and being a winner, or getting above a certain level in the leaderboards.

Prizes will be announced before the game starts each day, and the longer you survive, the more money you can win.

Who’s hosting the nightly Tetris Primetime show?

New Zealand actor Millen Baird is the host of the nightly show, which will feature previews of that night’s game as well as highlights from the best plays of the day.

