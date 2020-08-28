  1. Gaming

Steam adds customizable way to filter offensive language

By

Steam will add a way for players to block offensive language on the platform.

Valve’s Steam Labs program, which tests features, released Experiment 011 on Thursday. The Steam Text & Chat Filtering feature enables people to block specified words or phrases.

While it doesn’t ban certain text outright, filtering offers a system to “empower” players to play games without encountering language they find offensive, according to a statement from Valve.

The Text & Chat Filtering feature includes two default lists that include profanity and slurs on one and racial, ethnic, and religious slurs on the other. It also offers the ability to add unique words and phrases to the filter. Valve said it will continue to refine its default lists based on user data.

“We believe this level of control is especially important given that language is constantly evolving and is used differently among various communities around the world,” Valve stated.

Blocked-out words will appear as symbols, and the feature works across supported games and chat systems.

Valve also provided a guide to developers on how to filter text in their games.

Text & Chat Filtering builds on a similar program the developer implemented in June for games like Destiny 2Dota 2, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The new setting also comes as the industry is seeing other publishers and developers begin to take action against toxic behavior. Xbox and Electronic Arts launched similar message-filtering capabilities last year. EA also encouraged players to report harassment and offensive behavior.

It could be a while before Valve decides whether it will permanently implement the program. Valve’s Experiment 004: Search, which provides more filters when using the Steam store, started in September 2019 before its full launch in February 2020. The successful Experiment 008: Play Next, which recommends other games based on player libraries, began in February 2020 before its May launch. Given these time spans, Text & Chat Filtering will likely go through a monthslong process before Valve decides whether it will launch the program on a broader scale. That will likely include community feedback on the feature.

Digital Trends reached out to Valve for additional comment and will update this story when we hear back..

Editors' Recommendations

How to play Steam games on Android

how to play steam games on android valve link v2

Apple Music vs. Spotify

Apple Music vs. Spotify

The 15 best tech jobs boast top salaries, high satisfaction, lots of openings

The Best Jobs in Tech

The best games on Steam

Skyrim 3

Microsoft’s The Initiative studio hires top talent from Bungie, Crystal Dynamics

xbox series x vs ps5

These are the best cheap gaming headset deals for September 2020

cheap gaming headset deals

How much RAM do you need?

Here are all the games that support Nvidia’s RTX ray tracing

The best Ethernet cables for 2020

What you need to know about Epic Games’ feud with Apple (and Google)

Fall Guys becomes the most downloaded game in PS Plus history

Fall Guys

Save $28 on a one-year PS Plus subscription when you subscribe today

Best PS Plus deals

Dell G3 15 and Dell G7 15 gaming laptop prices slashed — save up to $330

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

Mega evolutions are coming to Pokémon Go

How to set up HDR gaming on your 4K HDR TV and PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro