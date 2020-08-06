Bungie revealed details about Destiny 2‘s next big event, and it’s called the Solstice of Heroes. A page recently went live with a trailer, information, and a date: August 11 through September 8.

The event is framed as an “annual tradition to honor the sacrifices of Guardians everywhere,” Bungie said. “Eva has returned to the Tower and awaits you near the Statue of Heroes. Gather and celebrate the resilience of humanity’s foremost defenders.”

Eva Levante, a human Guardian outfitter in the game, will provide players with quests and bounties for the event. The European Aerial Zone (EAZ) event has returned as well, and players can team up in threes to hunt down and eliminate Hive, Cabal, or Fallen bosses and gain treasure. The treasure chests will spawn at random in selected places around the map, depending on how many bosses were defeated.

There’s a limited amount of time to search for treasure before the activity is done, and the rewards are better depending on the number of chests opened.

Every day of the event will feature either Arc, Solar, or Void elements. Guardians will need to use the corresponding element against enemies to craft and upgrade armor in the tower. If players reach the “majestic level,” their armor will start to glow. Solstice Key Packages will reward players with more powerful gear if they aren’t leveled up enough, too.

Two new triumphs will also be unlocked to help guardians acquire the MMXX seal. As a bonus, players who have a Bungie Rewards account, and who complete “The Solstice Begins” quest can unlock a Solstice of Heroes music track.

At the Eververse store in the tower, players can get “new accessories, emotes, and a smashing new finisher. There are also new Universal Ornament sets to make any Legendary armor look like Solstice armor … and they glow. The glow changes color with your subclass, so no matter what element the situation calls for, you can be sure your fireteam never loses sight of you,” Bungie said.

Destiny 2 is available on Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Versions for next-generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, are also reportedly in the works.

