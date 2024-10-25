 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Destiny: Rising: release speculation, platforms, trailers, gameplay, and more

By
A giant firefight in Destiny: Rising.
NetEase

The next chapter in the Destiny saga is approaching, but it isn’t in the form most Guardians were expecting. Instead of a proper Destiny 3 from the original developer Bungie, Destiny: Rising was revealed by developer NetEase Games as a free-to-play mobile game. While the mobile market has no doubt come a long way in terms of delivering console-quality experiences, Destiny fans are rightly cautious about how the massive live-service formula will translate. Perhaps even more important is the story, which some have invested over 10 years into. Let us act as your Ghost to guide you through all the information you need about Destiny: Rising.

Release date speculation

A guardian overlooking the traveller in Destiny: Rising.
NetEase

NetEase Games didn’t give us a release window for Destiny: Rising when the game was revealed, so all we can do is speculate. Based on the fact that there is a closed Alpha in November 2024, we predict that the game won’t launch for at least a year after that to allow for another couple of open betas in 2025.

Recommended Videos

When an official date or window is shared, we will update this section.

Related

Platforms

A group of Guardians in Destiny: Rising.
NetEase

The biggest shakeup from past titles is that Destiny: Rising will be a mobile exclusive for iOS and Android devices. If you want to see if your specific phone model will be able to run Destiny: Rising, check out the official website here for details. There appear to be no plans to add any PC or console ports, so make sure your mobile device is charged if you intend on grinding for some legendary loot.

Trailers

The announcement trailer is mostly focused on gameplay but does feature some very impressive visuals and action that almost look as good as its console siblings. The biggest detail the trailer shows off is that we won’t be making our own Guardian as we normally have, but instead we’ll be playing as defined characters. Some of these are familiar faces to the Destiny world, while a few are new. A few we can look forward to playing as include Ikora Rey, Iron Lord Jolder, and Kabr. Each one is said to have their own background and personality, so it is possible there may be narrative payoffs to playing the story as each character, if not unique storylines for each one.

Destiny: Rising takes place in an alternate timeline to the core Destiny games, but is also set in the distant past. We will be experiencing a different series of events, with humanity recovering from the Collapse and working toward the creation of the Last City. Being an alternate universe, we don’t suspect Destiny: Rising to influence the main Destiny lore much (if at all) but instead stay as a self-contained narrative.

Gameplay

Two guardians attack from above in Destiny: Rising.
NetEase

The transition to mobile hasn’t drastically altered the gameplay for Destiny: Rising. This is still a FPS with a heavy emphasis on abilities and unique weapons, although now you can also play the game entirely in third-person if you prefer. From what we’ve seen, it looks to be as faithful as possible in maintaining the core systems of Destiny. There will still be open zones to explore, guns and loot to grind, and a mix of PvP and PvE content to enjoy. The game will have touchscreen control options but is made with controllers in mind.

NetEase promises many of the same game modes we’re already familiar with for both PvE and PvP content. This includes a new set of Campaign missions, Haven Ops strikes, and a new raid-like mode called Gauntlet Ops. New modes to look forward to include Morgran’s Prey, Legacy, and Realms of the IX, but no details were shared about what exactly these will be.

Your loadouts will be changed a bit in Destiny: Rising, which now only allows for a primary and power weapon to be carried. Furthermore, what types of weapons and abilities you have will depend on which character you’re playing. Relics will determine what super and signature abilities you have, plus a set of perks.

Preorder

Destiny: Rising has no release date or window as of yet, but there wouldn’t be a need to preorder even if it did. This is going to be a free-to-play game whenever it launches, so there’s no barrier to entry.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Key art for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Every new Zelda game feels like an event, and yet Nintendo managed to keep a new mainline entry hidden almost all the way up until its release. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is not the same size and scale as the 3D entries like Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom -- it's actually the long-awaited continuation of Zelda's 2D titles. The last game we got in this style was 2019's The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, which was a remake of the 1993 Game Boy title.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom caught the attention of everyone at the June Nintendo Direct where it was announced for many reasons, chief among them being Zelda taking on the starring role instead of Link. The perspective and style might look familiar, but there's a lot to learn about Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom before you jump back into Hyrule.
Release date
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released on September 26, 2024.
Platforms

Read more
Hollow Knight: Silksong: trailer, gameplay details, and more
Hollow Knight Silksong

The original Hollow Knight was first released in 2017 and was immediately recognized as one of the most impressive entries in the Metroidvania genre, indie or not. The immaculate hand-drawn art style made even the dank, drab world full of bugs known as Hollownest a truly endearing place to explore. Combined with the tight platforming controls, light Soulslike elements, satisfying upgrades, and cryptic story, Hollow Knight soared to the top of many critics' and players' favorite games lists.

Team Cherry, the three-person team behind Hollow Knight, didn't stop there. The team continued working on the game for the following year with four pieces of DLC that expanded the game's world and added new enemies, bosses, quests, and game modes. Initially planned as yet another piece of DLC, Hollow Knight: Silksong, originally called Hornet, became so large that Team Cherry decided to make it a full sequel. The development of this new entry has been as mysterious as the world it is set in, with many important questions still shrouded in darkness. As we wait for our next dive into the world of bugs, here's everything we know about Hollow Knight: Silksong.
Release date speculation

Read more
Silent Hill 2 remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Pyramid Head walking in the rain.

Rumors about the Silent Hill 2 remake have faded into the fog, and it has become a reality. The classic title is considered by most to be one of the best horror games of all time, and now it is getting a complete remake. Unlike the disappointment that was the HD Collection, the game will be fully re-created from the ground up for modern hardware. Still, with such a beloved game and Konami's troubling track record in recent years, fans may have more concern than excitement about this announcement.

Aside from a new graphical overhaul, remakes can mean many different things. For Silent Hill 2, the question of exactly what will be -- and more importantly, won't be -- changed is on the minds of the dedicated fan base that holds the original in such high esteem. While Konami didn't fully clear the fog on what Silent Hill 2 will be this time around, we turned on our radios, checked every locked door, and managed to come out alive with everything you need to know about the Silent Hill 2 remake.
Release date

Read more