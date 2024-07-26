 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

This indie developer is updating all its older games

By

It’s rare that a developer supports a game for decades, but The Behemoth, the studio behind indie hits like Battleblock Theater and Castle Crashers, is making updates to all its games, according to a Friday presentation.

Recommended Videos

The 40-minute showcase, which you can watch here, has news for each of The Behemoth’s original titles. One of the biggest updates is arguably that a new game is on the way, which is currently in the prototyping phase. It didn’t provide any other information, but if it’s anything like The Behemoth’s other games, you can expect its signature art style and cartoonish sense of humor to be there.

BattleBlock Theater from 2013 is set for some quality-of-life updates on Steam, including faster frame rates, improved audio, and better rendering performance. It’s also coming to other platforms in the future. It’s unclear which ones its coming to, but as The Behemoth wrote in a blog post, “YES, IT’S COMING! OH HAPPY DAY!”

A giant slamming down on four knights in Castle Crashers
The Behemoth

Castle Crashers from 2008 is arguably the studio’s most well-known title, and one of the best co-op games of all time. And it’s getting some paid DLC. The “Painter Boss Paradise” allows players to make their own characters and then share them on the Steam Workshop for others to use.

The company’s roadmap goes all the way back to its first IP. Alien Hominid is coming to more platforms as well. The Behemoth announced that Alien Hominid Invasion and Alien Hominid HD had previously only been available on Xbox One, PC, and Switch, but The Behemoth confirmed that it’s now coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The first Alien Hominid game began its life on Newgrounds (a hub for flash games and shorts that consumed my life in the early 2000s) in 2002, and has gotten a few remasters and ports since then. The one coming to PlayStation is the HD remaster that released last year; Invasion is the sequel. Both games are side-scrolling shooters, although Invasion adds roguelike elements.

And don’t worry; its most recent game, Pit People, is also set for a quality-of-life update, but the developer can’t reveal any other information just yet.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
The best Wii U games of all time

Nintendo doesn't often have massive blunders, but the Wii U was certainly a dark time for the company. Riding high off the huge success that the best Wii games brought, the Wii U tried to keep that momentum by building on that branding. That strategy ended up backfiring big-time in the sales department, but not due to a poor lineup of games.

While it wasn't powerful enough to compete with the best PlayStation 4 games and best Xbox One games that came out around the same time, the Wii U had amazing entries in almost all it's major franchises, plus some new IP that we think are some of the best games of all time. Sure, most of these Wii U games have been ported over and are now some of the best Switch games, but let's go back to their origin and see just how great this misunderstood system was.

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (July 26-38)
A soldier with a shotgun pointing to shoot in Modern Warfare 3.

July continues to be an all-killer, no-filler month for Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft's subscription service is receiving comparatively fewer games throughout July than it got in previous months of the year and is facing backlash over an expensive price hike. That said, every new game coming to service this month is worthwhile, with many of them also being added to the service on the day of their release. This week, Microsoft hit another big Xbox Game Pass milestone because a Call of Duty game came to the service for the first time ever. If you're wondering what games you should play this weekend, these new additions to Xbox Game Pass are worth your attention.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

The long-awaited arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on Xbox Game Pass is finally here. This is the most recent Call of Duty game at the time I'm writing this, and it delivers a story-driven campaign, zombie mode, and multiplayer that players can sink a ton of time into. It's inferior to some other recent Call of Duty games, but it's still a big deal that it's on Xbox Game Pass and worth some playtime, as subscribers don't have to be concerned with spending $70. Hopefully, more Call of Duty games come to the subscription service soon. The PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III as well as its Cross-Gen Bundle for Xbox One and Xbox Series X are now on Xbox Game Pass. It's not playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming yet because Ubisoft technically owns those rights, and it's still available for purchase on PS4 and PS5.
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Read more
Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for July 26
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.

We have the solution to Wordle on July 16, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We've placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don't ruin the surprise before you've had a chance to work through the clues. So let's dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday's answer.
Yesterday's Wordle answer
Let's start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday's Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don't play it daily, which was "PORCH." So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn't that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.
Hints for today's Wordle
Still can't figure it out? We have today's Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let's take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there's no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive -- you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle includes the letter w.
Today’s Wordle uses one vowel.
Today's Wordle means covered by water.

Read more