It’s rare that a developer supports a game for decades, but The Behemoth, the studio behind indie hits like Battleblock Theater and Castle Crashers, is making updates to all its games, according to a Friday presentation.

The 40-minute showcase, which you can watch here, has news for each of The Behemoth’s original titles. One of the biggest updates is arguably that a new game is on the way, which is currently in the prototyping phase. It didn’t provide any other information, but if it’s anything like The Behemoth’s other games, you can expect its signature art style and cartoonish sense of humor to be there.

BattleBlock Theater from 2013 is set for some quality-of-life updates on Steam, including faster frame rates, improved audio, and better rendering performance. It’s also coming to other platforms in the future. It’s unclear which ones its coming to, but as The Behemoth wrote in a blog post, “YES, IT’S COMING! OH HAPPY DAY!”

Castle Crashers from 2008 is arguably the studio’s most well-known title, and one of the best co-op games of all time. And it’s getting some paid DLC. The “Painter Boss Paradise” allows players to make their own characters and then share them on the Steam Workshop for others to use.

The company’s roadmap goes all the way back to its first IP. Alien Hominid is coming to more platforms as well. The Behemoth announced that Alien Hominid Invasion and Alien Hominid HD had previously only been available on Xbox One, PC, and Switch, but The Behemoth confirmed that it’s now coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The first Alien Hominid game began its life on Newgrounds (a hub for flash games and shorts that consumed my life in the early 2000s) in 2002, and has gotten a few remasters and ports since then. The one coming to PlayStation is the HD remaster that released last year; Invasion is the sequel. Both games are side-scrolling shooters, although Invasion adds roguelike elements.

And don’t worry; its most recent game, Pit People, is also set for a quality-of-life update, but the developer can’t reveal any other information just yet.