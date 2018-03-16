Ubisoft’s open-world racer ‘The Crew 2’ adds planes and boats, debuts in June

Share

It’s an exciting time right now for Ubisoft. In addition to the upcoming launch of Far Cry 5 and the recently announced The Division 2, the gaming giant also has another ambitious open-world game on the horizon. The Crew 2, an expanded sequel to the 2014 original, races onto consoles and PC on June 29.

The Crew focused solely on cars and bikes, and in comparison to competition like the Forza Horizon series, it didn’t fare particularly well. With The Crew 2, however, Ubisoft has also added speedboats and planes into the mix, opening up the possibility for completely different types of races. There are still plenty of cars from companies like Porsche, Maserati, and Audi, but if you ever wanted to take a Pilatus PC-21 propeller plane for a spin or drive around in a monster truck, The Crew 2 has you covered.

In a new gameplay trailer, we see the various vehicles in action. As cars drift around turns and boats launch off of ramps in the water, planes twirl through the air thousands of feet above. It’s like Diddy Kong Racing for a new generation of players.

Along with the release date announcement, Ubisoft also shared details on The Crew 2‘s “Motor Edition,” a special version of the game that grants you access three days before everyone else. The Motor Edition comes with a vanity license plate, a United States road map, a steelbook, four stickers, and the “gold edition” of the game for $110, and it’s exclusive to the Ubisoft Store. It costs $10 more than the gold edition on its own, which comes with a few extra vehicles — including the PC-21 plane — as well as avatar outfits and the season pass.

Ubisoft will be holding a beta for The Crew 2 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and you can sign up right now on the game’s website. If you play the first game, you can take part in “The Crew Rewards Program” to unlock up to 19 different vehicles when The Crew 2 releases. Pre-ordering The Crew 2 will also get you the “Legendary Motors Pack,” which contains the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Touring Car 2016, as well as the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 for 2017.