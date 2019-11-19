Geoff Keighley and his production team officially announced the nominees for this year’s The Game Awards, selected by a jury that included Digital Trends. Among the biggest games nominated for major awards in the ceremony, which will air on December 12, are Death Stranding and the paranormal third-person action game Control. Below, we’ve rounded up the nominees in some of the award show’s most prestigious categories.
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Resident Evil 2
- The Outer Worlds
Best Game Direction
- Control
- Resident Evil 2
- Outer Wilds
- Death Stranding
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Death Stranding
- The Outer Worlds
- Control
- Disco Elysium
Best Score/Music
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Devil May Cry 5
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Death Stranding
- Kingdom Hearts III
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Control
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Performance
- Norman Reedus – Death Stranding
- Courtney Hope – Control
- Matthew Porretta – Control
- Mads Mikkelsen – Death Stranding
- Laura Bailey – Gears 5
- Ashly Burch – The Outer Worlds
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Borderlands 3
- Tetris 99
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
Best Independent Game
- Baba is You
- Katana Zero
- Untitled Goose Game
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
You can vote for your categories of choice right now, either on Google or via the official The Game Awards website, though the latter is currently experiencing technical issues. There, you can find a full list of nominees, including those for genre-specific categories and esports.
Alongside the awards presentation, The Game Awards always feature musical performances and new game announcements, as well as lifetime achievement recognition for influential industry figures. There are likely a few surprises up Keighley’s sleeve for this year’s show, and we can’t wait to tune in to see which games take home the top prizes.
For the first time ever, The Game Awards are going to be shown in movie theaters at select Cinemark locations this year. For $20, you can get a ticket that also includes a screening of Jumanji: The Next Level.
Editors' Recommendations
- No cable, no problem: How to stream the 2019 Emmy winners
- Resident Evil 2 takes home Ultimate Game of the Year at Golden Joystick Awards
- Game of Thrones and HBO lead in nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards
- How to watch The Game Awards and what to expect
- What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in November 2019