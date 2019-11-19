Geoff Keighley and his production team officially announced the nominees for this year’s The Game Awards, selected by a jury that included Digital Trends. Among the biggest games nominated for major awards in the ceremony, which will air on December 12, are Death Stranding and the paranormal third-person action game Control. Below, we’ve rounded up the nominees in some of the award show’s most prestigious categories.

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Resident Evil 2

The Outer Worlds

Best Game Direction

Control

Resident Evil 2

Outer Wilds

Death Stranding

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Death Stranding

The Outer Worlds

Control

Disco Elysium

Best Score/Music

Cadence of Hyrule

Devil May Cry 5

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Death Stranding

Kingdom Hearts III

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Control

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Performance

Norman Reedus – Death Stranding

Courtney Hope – Control

Matthew Porretta – Control

Mads Mikkelsen – Death Stranding

Laura Bailey – Gears 5

Ashly Burch – The Outer Worlds

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Borderlands 3

Tetris 99

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Destiny 2

Fortnite

Best Independent Game

Baba is You

Katana Zero

Untitled Goose Game

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

You can vote for your categories of choice right now, either on Google or via the official The Game Awards website, though the latter is currently experiencing technical issues. There, you can find a full list of nominees, including those for genre-specific categories and esports.

Alongside the awards presentation, The Game Awards always feature musical performances and new game announcements, as well as lifetime achievement recognition for influential industry figures. There are likely a few surprises up Keighley’s sleeve for this year’s show, and we can’t wait to tune in to see which games take home the top prizes.

For the first time ever, The Game Awards are going to be shown in movie theaters at select Cinemark locations this year. For $20, you can get a ticket that also includes a screening of Jumanji: The Next Level.

Editors' Recommendations