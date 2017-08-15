Swery’s next game, ‘The Good Life,’ will be crowdfunded on Fig

Why it matters to you Swery has developed a cult following with games like Deadly Premonition and D4. With a smaller studio, he makes his return with The Good Life.

Fans of Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro have a new game to look forward to. His new indie studio, White Owls Inc., has announced its upcoming mystery RPG titled The Good Life.

In The Good Life, players take control of Naomi, a photographer from New York stuck in the small rural English town of Rainy Woods. In this self-proclaimed “happiest town in the world,” Naomi has found a way to pay off the debt she has accumulated.

Not unlike Swery’s other games, The Good Life features an odd twist. At night, all of the town’s residents, including Naomi, turn into cats. None of the residents seem to remember what they do at night, and it is Naomi’s job to find out what is really happening.

When the sun sets and Naomi has transformed into a cat, she explores Rainy Woods in search of clues and important items connected to the story. Many new areas only accessible by cats open up at night. These include secret paths, rooftops, and attics.

“This game will inherit the spirit of Deadly Premonition, my most representative work,” says Swery in a statement from Fig. “But it will also feature a brand-new style of gameplay.” Using the framework of a “daily life RPG,” The Good Life is a mystery game that he promises will capture people’s hearts.

This is the first official announcement from White Owls, the new independent studio started by Swery last November. Previously Swery had stepped down from his role at Access Games due to personal health issues. His previous works are best known for their eccentric and divisive nature. While we enjoyed Deadly Premonition and its engrossing story, there were many other outlets that deemed it one of the worst games ever.

Even stranger was D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die. This game heavily relied on Kinect controls and ends on a cliffhanger. While a second “season” was in the works, Swery’s absence all but confirms that the rest of the story will never be told.

More details on gameplay will be revealed when the Fig campaign page launches September 2 at 4 p.m. PT. Fig Game Shares for The Good Life will be $100 each.