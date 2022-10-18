The 11 best asymmetrical multiplayer games of 2022

Asymmetrical multiplayer games have come into their own over the past few years, with titles like Among Us, Dead by Daylight, and Back 4 Blood pulling in legions of players. Instead of giving two teams a similar set of abilities, asymmetrical games are purposefully lopsided — one team might be larger but have less firepower, while the other team might be comprised of a single, powerful player.

It’s a unique concept and one that’s seen plenty of variation as new developers make their mark on the genre. There are plenty of titles to choose from nowadays, but not all of them are winners. If you need some help deciding what to install next, here are 11 of the best asymmetrical multiplayer games to play in 2022.

Back 4 Blood Trailer 79 % 4/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter Developer Turtle Rock Studios Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release October 12, 2021 Back 4 Blood takes a page out of the Left 4 Dead handbook, offering asymmetrical competitive multiplayer. One team will be playing as survivors, fending off waves of undead for as long as possible. The other will play as special Ridden, using their unique abilities to take down the survivors. The chance to play as both makes for a surprisingly fun experience, as the survivors and Ridden offer remarkably different gameplay experiences. So, if you ever get tired of wielding a gun and mowing down hordes of zombies, jumping into the shoes of the Ridden makes for a nice change of pace. Read our full Back 4 Blood review Read less Read more Back 4 Blood - Reveal Trailer

Among Us Trailer 73 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Strategy, Indie Developer InnerSloth Publisher InnerSloth Release June 15, 2018 Although the frenzy has started to die down, Among Us is still a great multiplayer game. It sees a crew of players setting out to accomplish a list of mundane tasks, such as cleaning oxygen filters or stabilizing steering controls for their spaceship. However, one player among the crew is an Imposter — and their goal is to sabotage the mission. Players will have to figure out which one of their fellow crewmates is the Imposter and vote them out before it’s too late. Read less Read more Among Us Steam Release Trailer

Dead by Daylight Trailer 72 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Simulator, Strategy, Adventure Developer Behaviour Interactive Publisher Behaviour Interactive Release June 14, 2016 Arguably the most iconic asymmetrical multiplayer game on the market, Dead by Daylight tasks one killer with hunting down four survivors. The survivors don’t have any powerful attacks in their repertoire, meaning they’ll need to rely on stealth tactics and careful communication to make it through each level unscathed. The Killer, however, comes to the fight armed to the teeth. Exact abilities vary from one Killer to the next, but with characters such as Freddy Krueger and Pyramid Head up for grabs, there’s no shortage of ways for you to hunt your prey. Read less Read more Dead by Daylight - Dev Diary #1 (Official)

Secret Neighbor Trailer 67 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia Genre Adventure, Indie Developer DYNAMIC PIXELS Publisher tinyBuild Release October 24, 2019 Hello Neighbor is a creepy game on its own, but the addition of competitive multiplayer made it even more nightmarish. It’s a bit like Among Us, as you’ll be working with a group of friends to free one of your neighbors — only one of your “friends” is actually your evil neighbor in disguise. They’ll be able to set up traps to delay your efforts, and it’ll be up to you to see past their tricks and free the captive before it’s too late. Read less Read more

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Trailer 87 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows Mixed Reality, SteamVR, Daydream, PlayStation VR, Meta Quest, Meta Rift, Gear VR Genre Puzzle, Simulator, Indie, Card & Board Game Developer Steel Crate Games Publisher Steel Crate Games Release July 16, 2015 You’re trapped in a room with a bomb, and the only way to make it out alive is by listening to instructions from your teammate. They’ve gained access to the manual and can talk you through defusing it. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is playable in VR — which adds another layer of excitement to the game — and is without a doubt the best way to experience the quirky action. Read less Read more

Friday the 13th: The Game Trailer 66 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Developer Illfonic Publisher Gun Media Release May 26, 2017 Step into the shoes of Jason Voorhees to torment the counselors of Camp Crystal Lake. The third-person action game has one player controlling Jason as they try to eliminate every counselor on the map — and he only grows stronger as the night goes on. The counselors, meanwhile, will need to band together to figure out if they want to confront Jason or simply hide in the shadows and sneak to safety. Read less Read more

Predator: Hunting Grounds Trailer M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4 Genre Shooter Developer Illfonic Release April 24, 2020 Stalk your prey as Predator, using thermal vision, deadly alien firearms, and incredible agility that lets you zip around your environment with ease. If you’re not playing as Predator, you’ll be on the Fireteam and given an arsenal of deadly weapons to keep the threat at bay and slowly make your way to the escape helicopter. It’s a fun game on its own, but fans of the long-running Predator franchise will find plenty of Easter eggs to make the adrenaline-pumping action even more exciting. Read less Read more

It Takes Two Trailer 90 % 4.5/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Hazelight Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Release March 25, 2021 Unlike most of the entries on this list, It Takes Two isn’t a competitive survival game. Instead, you and a partner will team up to tackle a variety of platforming challenges. Each character is given a specific set of abilities for each level, meaning you’ll have a different experience whether you’re playing as Cody or May. For example, one player might have access to a nail gun that can open new access points, while another can use a hammer to turn wheels or activate heavy levers. This unique, asymmetrical gameplay means you’ll need careful communication with your teammate to complete each level. Read our full It Takes Two review Read less Read more The Return of a Visionary – Josef Fares and Hazelight

SpyParty Trailer 80 % Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Simulator, Strategy, Tactical, Indie Developer Chris Hecker, John Cimino Publisher Chris Hecker Release April 12, 2018 Spy Party is a tense 1v1 competitive multiplayer game. One player will be attending a formal get-together as a spy, blending in with their fellow guests as they try to accomplish a variety of tasks. The other player steps into the shoes of a sniper observing the party. They’re tasked with identifying the spy and taking them out before they complete their mission. It’s a unique concept and one that’s absolutely exhilarating regardless of which side you’re playing. Read less Read more

Identity V Trailer Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Android, iOS Developer NetEase Publisher NetEase Release April 02, 2018 Identity V takes heavy inspiration from Dead by Daylight. This mobile multiplayer game has four players trying to outlast one Hunter that’s out to eliminate them before they decode five Cipher Machines and escape from the level. Each character brings their own skill to the playing field, although Hunters are always overpowered compared to the group of survivors. Hunters will need to keep their eyes peeled to determine where the survivors are lurking, while survivors must do everything they can to remain undetected and make it out alive. Read less Read more

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory Trailer 85 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo GameCube, Nintendo 3DS, N-Gage, Legacy Cellphone Genre Shooter, Tactical Developer Ubisoft Montreal Release March 21, 2005 Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory is one of the best stealth games of all time, offering a deep single-player mode that sees you trekking across the world to stop a global threat. Its multiplayer mode is just as exciting, as a small band of spies will go up against a small team of mercenaries. The spies team plays out in typical Splinter Cell fashion, with third-person action coupled with a fast movement speed and the ability to climb just about anything in your environment. Mercenaries, meanwhile, are played from a first-person perspective and are given an arsenal of overpowered weapons. Finding a group of players to join your match isn’t as easy as it used to be, but no doubt it’s worth a bit of effort. Read less Read more Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Trailer

