The 11 best asymmetrical multiplayer games of 2022

Asymmetrical multiplayer games have come into their own over the past few years, with titles like Among Us, Dead by Daylight, and Back 4 Blood pulling in legions of players. Instead of giving two teams a similar set of abilities, asymmetrical games are purposefully lopsided — one team might be larger but have less firepower, while the other team might be comprised of a single, powerful player.
It’s a unique concept and one that’s seen plenty of variation as new developers make their mark on the genre. There are plenty of titles to choose from nowadays, but not all of them are winners. If you need some help deciding what to install next, here are 11 of the best asymmetrical multiplayer games to play in 2022.
Further reading
- The best multiplayer games on PC
- The best multiplayer games on the PS5
- The best multiplayer games on the Xbox Series X
Editors' Recommendations
- The best games to show off Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090
- Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for October 2022
- RoboCop: Rogue City release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
- Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $610 today
- Is New World worth playing in 2022?