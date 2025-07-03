 Skip to main content
The Stop Killing Games movement hits a major milestone for game preservation

The consumer initiative Stop Killing Games has gotten one step closer towards its goal of preventing game publishers from effectively deleting online games after discontinuing their service. The European Citizens’ Initiative just passed the required 1 million signatures needed to appear before the European Commission, where it could then lead to legislation being put in place.

For those unaware, the Stop Killing Games movement was started by content creator Ross Scott after Ubisoft’s The Crew was taken offline in 2024. Without any official servers, this always-online game that people purchased was rendered useless. This prompted Scott to begin a campaign that seeks to require publishers to transition their games into a playable state after ending support. Ways this could be done include adding an offline mode and giving players the ability to host private servers. The main goal of this initiative is to remove the ability for publishers to remotely disable games, thus making preservation impossible. The initiative also calls out the misleading nature of purchasing a good when, in reality, it is just a license with a hidden expiration date.

The petition, which just crossed the minimum 1 million signature threshold, will now be presented to the European Commission with the hopes of bringing enough attention to the matter to put new laws into place that will require publishers to offer some way to continue playing their games after ending official support. This comes just days before the July 31 deadline, but that still doesn’t guarantee it will be effective. For one, the petition will be vetted to ensure there are no invalid signatures so more signatures are still being collected to hopefully account for that. Second, appearing before the European Commission doesn’t necessarily mean any legislative action will be taken.

Sadly, this movement is only possible in the EU right now, so those of us in America are unable to sign to show our support. However, this initiative’s passing would still likely benefit us as well. The rationale here is that if publishers are required to offer an offline mode or private servers in the EU, there’s no reason not to apply it worldwide. Considering how many games — even single-player ones — require an online connection today, this issue will only grow as time goes on.

If you’re curious about this initiative, there’s an extensive FAQ page that gives detailed answers to all the major questions you might have.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
