The Switch 2 version of Elden Ring comes with a load of new content

Promised Consort Radahn standing with two swords in Elden Ring.
FromSoftware

Get ready for another romp through the Lands Between, because the Switch 2 version of Elden Ring is getting two brand-new character classes. The FromSoftware Games Event was held today in Tokyo where FromSoftware unveiled the Knights of Ides and the Heavy Knight. In addition, players will also (finally!) be able to change their horse’s look, a feature that has previously only been available through mods.

FromSoftware didn’t share details on how the classes would play, but said it would give players even more options to choose from and new ways to play the game. We can make a few educated guesses based on other games, though. Heavy Knight will likely be a highly defensive but slower class, but Knight of Ides is anyone’s guess.

Players will also be able to find four new sets of armor and weapons throughout the world, along with various combat skills.

Rellana's Twinblades
From Software

And if you don’t want to pick up yet another copy of Elden Ring, here’s great news: all of the content announced for the Nintendo Switch 2 will come to other platforms through the Tarnished Pack DLC. FromSoftware kept quiet on a release date, but we assume the Tarnished Pack will release alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 version.

When Elden Ring launches on Nintendo Switch 2, it will also include the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. The Nintendo Switch 2 version will serve as a solid entry point for new players with a load of additional content, and it will likely help drive Elden Ring’s already record-breaking sales even higher.

Unfortunately, it seems like Switch 2 players will miss out on Elden Ring: Nightreign. There are currently no known plans to launch the multiplayer-focused title on Nintendo’s latest console, although Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and PC players will be able to dive in on May 20, 2025.

