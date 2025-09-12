There’s only one Pokémon game I’m excited for, and it’s not Legends: Z-A

I’ve played almost every Pokémon game ever made. Those run the gamut from the traditional monster-catching RPGs to puzzlers and even a pinball game or two. It’s a varied experience. At today’s Nintendo Direct, I expected more news about the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A (and we did see more about it), but the most unexpected announcement came from Pokémon Pokopia, a game that I did not know I wanted until I saw it in action.

It’s a life simulation game, kind of like Animal Crossing or Harvest Moon — except instead of a farmer or a random human, you play as a Ditto.

Who has transformed into a human.

Recommended Videos

And looks absolutely terrifying with its beady eyes and ability to emulate Pokémon skills that defy physiology.

Absolutely terrifying. Close your eyes when you sleep, Ditto.

Pronounced like “Po-kopia” (think utopia), the game tasks you to “build your very own Pokémon paradise.” Thanks to its ability to copy other Pokémon’s moves, Ditto can manipulate the environment around it. The trailer shows Ditto copying Bulbasaur’s Leafage ability to add plant life around the area. And if it’s a bit too dry? Squirtle’s Water Gun is the perfect way to re-hydrate the ground.

As you expand the area and add more plants, water features, and attractions, even more Pokémon will visit. We got a glimpse of numerous Pokémon, including old favorites like Scyther and newer arrivals like Castform. And, of course, the original three starters.

It’s been a long road from Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire

Now that it has been announced, Pokémon Pokopia seems like a complete no-brainer of a title. Cozy gaming has become increasingly popular in recent years, and while Pokémon was already cozy-adjacent, Pokopia removes all of the combat and violence and instead focuses on building a place that’s welcoming for everyone of all shapes and sizes.

Pokopia feels like the inevitable end of a road that started with the Secret Bases in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. The different layouts made discovering new bases a treat, and since there were so many different decorations and ways to earn them, it added more replayability to the game.

Originally, Secret Bases were a fun feature that let you decorate them to your heart’s content, although if you mixed records with another player, you could encounter an NPC version of your real-life friend with their same Pokémon roster. The feature evolved in subsequent games, sometimes focusing less on the decorative aspect and more on the training side of things.

I always thought there should have been more emphasis on building a hideout and that the players’ Pokémon should be allowed to roam free while inside it. Friendship has always been at the core of Pokémon, and Pokopia‘s blend of ‘mon-gathering and decorating can be traced directly back to its Generation 3 roots.

A little bit farming sim, a little bit Animal Crossing

Details on the game are slim. We don’t have a release window outside of 2026, and even the game’s page on Pokemon.com is only two paragraphs. It reads, “Savor the slow life as you build furniture, grow vegetables, and create homes for yourself and Pokémon, then enjoy a rest in your bed after all your hard work. As you play, the time of day and weather shift in a natural cycle, allowing you to enjoy your utopia in all its moods.”

The trailer gives us a good look at what to expect, though. Players can use Hitmonchan’s power to break up blocks, Scyther’s ability to cut down trees, and a whole lot more. Timburr also makes an appearance to build houses for Pokémon.

You can even till the ground and grow crops, plant flowers, and redirect the flow of water to create waterfalls. We even see Charmander using its flamethrower ability to start a campfire, right before Ditto and friends collapse onto beds made of leaves.

In the foreground of the trailer is something that looks suspiciously like a yellow crafting table. It’s not clear whether you’ll need specific resources to build different things, and it’s not shown how large the playable area is as a whole. I suspect it’s quite a large size, though; different biomes are shown, such as the starting forest area, a beach, and a cliffside, suggesting Pokopia offers plenty of space to make your own.

At the very end of the trailer, the camera zooms out quite a bit, showing a large playable area, but even that doesn’t show the entire gameworld. I’m envisioning an area a lot like the island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, except filled with different Pokémon and things to do.

Pokémon Pokopia is being developed as a joint project between Game Freak and Koei Tecmo, and that makes me even more excited. Koei Tecmo is responsible for the truly excellent Atelier franchise, a series that manages to nail (in my opinion) the perfect balance of cozy and engaging. There are a lot of cozy games on the market, but many of them get repetitive and boring within a few hours.

Pokémon Pokopia looks like the breath of fresh air the Pokémon needs. With Pokémon Legends: Z-A launching later this year, fans of the mainstream titles will have something to look forward to, while cozy gamers will have the chance to dive pink-amorphous-shapeshifting-head first into a completely new experience.