Trainers can get a free Pokémon this weekend as part of the world championships

Everyone knows a longer neck means stronger psychic powers

By
Pokemon Legends Z-A Battle Zones
Nintendo

This weekend, the best Pokémon trainers from around the country will gather in Anaheim, California for the 2025 Pokémon World Championships. To celebrate — and as a bonus for anyone attending — fans can receive a special distribution for a Toedscool. You can redeem a code in-game by August 29, 2025 to get this shiny ‘mon, provided you are a guest at the event. The code is given out at badge pickup.

But good news: even if you aren’t personally attending, you can still take part in the festivities and walk away from the event (or your computer screen) with a special Farigiraf. In keeping with the in-game lore that Farigiraf has psychic abilities ten times stronger than its unevolved form, this special version comes equipped with Psychic Noise, Foul Play, Helping Hand, and Trick Room.

This Farigiraf is a copy of the one used by Luca Ceribelli to reach the Master’s Division of last year’s Video Game World Championships, complete with the same stats. If you need a way to make your own team a bit more competitive, give this freebie a shot. You don’t even need to spend a Pokéball on it.

Serebii Update: The Pokémon Scarlet & VIolet Toedscool event is now live for attendees of the Pokémon World Championships. Get a unique code at badge pickuphttps://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/VzpkWDhjCp

— Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) August 14, 2025

Interested? All you have to do is watch the official 2025 World’s Livestream. You’ll receive a password to use for a Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but you’ll need to use it by August 22, 2025, or it will expire. The code can also only be used once per save file, so don’t think you can create an army of impossibly strong psychic giraffes. That’d just be irresponsible.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A gets a huge new trailer and a fall release window

There are multiple streams running all weekend long, starting today at 9 AM PST and ending Sunday at 6PM PST, with expert commentary to follow. If you’re interested in keeping up, you can watch live at pokemon.com/broadcasts.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Technology Writer
Patrick has written about tech for more than 15 years and isn't slowing down anytime soon. With previous clients ranging from…
