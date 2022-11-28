Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo has been very generous with rewarding players who either preorder its exclusive titles or have save data from previous entries. The Pokémon games are a prime example of this, with recent releases offering all kinds of bonuses for dedicated fans of the series to claim. That remains true with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, which offer rewards in the form of Mystery Gifts.

Unlocked the Poké Portal

If you preordered either version of the ninth generation Pokémon titles, you no doubt saw that you would be given a free exclusive Pokémon in the form of a special Flying Tera Type Pikachu. This version comes wearing a cute hat and holds a bunch of sparkling balloons, plus already knows the move Fly, which a normal Pikachu could never have. Once you boot up your copy, you won't find this Pokémon in your team. Claiming it takes a bit of time, and you have to do so before a certain date or miss out completely. Here's how to claim your Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to claim Mystery Gifts

Assuming you've preordered your copy of either Pokémon Scarlet or Violet, there are a few things you need to accomplish before you can add this special Pikachu to your team. Here's everything you need to do.

Step 1: Complete the opening tutorial.

Step 2: Climb the lighthouse and locate the Academy.

Step 3: Reach Los Platos and visit the Pokémon Center.

Step 4: Mystery Gifts will unlock.

Step 5: Open your menu by pressing X.

Step 6: Select the Poke Portal option.

Step 7: Select Mystery Gift.

Step 8: To claim your Pikachu, choose the Get Via Internet option.

Step 9: The Pikachu will be placed in your party. If your party is full, it will go to your storage box.

This is the only Mystery Gift available to claim at the moment, but new ones are expected to become available later on during future events. You have until February 28, 2023, before the Pikachu Mystery Gift expires, at which point you will no longer be able to claim it, even if you preordered.

