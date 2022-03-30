  1. Gaming

Twitch is shutting down its desktop app in April

Otto Kratky
By

In a rare move, streaming platform Twitch is scaling back its services. According to an email sent out to users, Twitch’s desktop app is being shut down on April 30, leaving the streaming service’s website, Twitch.tv, as the lone way to watch streams on its platform for PC users.

Twitch’s email to Twitch Desktop App users specifically states that the decision was made “based on usage and community feedback.” We have reached out to Twitch regarding how many people used the Desktop App and how it gathered this community feedback and will update the article when we hear back.

On a page going over how to detail the desktop app, Twitch said that the decision to drop it all together “allows us to invest more heavily in enhancing and adding new ways to engage with the creators and communities you care about.”

Later in the email, Twitch urges desktop app users to start watching streams through browsers, though it’s clear why some avoided that option in the first place. Browsers typically use more RAM in computers (especially for Google Chrome users) than independent apps do.

While Twitch shutting down its desktop app likely isn’t some kind of grim omen for the company, Twitch has found itself bleeding talent lately. Some of its top streamers, including Ludwig, TimTheTatman, DrLupo, Valkyrae, and others have left the platform to stream exclusively on YouTube. Despite the loss of so many big names, users still flock to Twitch to watch streams. In 2021, the platform saw a 45% increase in hours watched, with a total of 24 billion views.

