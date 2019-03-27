Digital Trends
Gaming

Squad Stream brings the magic of couch co-op gaming to Twitch

Steven Petite
By
Twitch Squad Stream

Twitch‘s latest feature for creators aims to reimagine playing games with friends in the digital age. Squad Stream will let you and up to three friends easily go live on Twitch and stream in a single window.

Squad Stream is intended to make things much simpler for streaming cooperative and multiplayer experiences. Oftentimes, you’re watching one streamer during a match of, say, Apex Legends, but you’re not getting the complete picture of the squad. Squad Stream is designed to allow viewers to see every moment, just as if they were on the couch at home playing with their own friends.

Streamers can enter a squad from the dashboard. Squad Stream is inherently beneficial for viewers, as it lets them see up to four different viewpoints in a given game. But it’s also being pitched as a good way for creators to expand their reach and engage with audiences they don’t normally come across. Joining up with other creators to stream games they don’t typically play on their own channel will likely help to increase subscriber counts.

The most popular Twitch streams usually fall in the battle royale genre, but Squad Stream sounds like the perfect setup for other formats such as speedrunning and co-op experiences like A Way Out or Overcooked 2.

Twitch already has two neat options for collaboration but neither of them actively allow streamers to play together. Raids let streamers bounce to another channel, bringing their current audience members with them. Hosting allows streamers to broadcast another creator’s stream on their own page, introducing new content and creators to their viewers.

Squad Stream is available now for Twitch Partners. Viewers will be given the chance to opt-in to Squad Stream when you initiate it. It’s unclear when Twitch plans on rolling out the feature to all of its users.

Squad Stream sounds as if it will open up new opportunities for interesting and unique content. If you don’t watch creators on Twitch, you’re missing out on some truly amazing gaming moments. Twitch streamer The Happy Mob just recently completed a run through all five “Soulsbourne” games without getting hit a single time. From Software’s games are notoriously difficult, a trend that continues with its latest title, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to beat Jouzou The Drunkard in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Fortnite Fly Explosives Guide
Gaming

Fortnite World Cup kicks off April 13 with $1 million in weekly prizes

The Fortnite World Cup kicks off on April 13 with the start of Online Opens for solo play. $1 million in weekly prizes will be awarded during the Online Open Finals, so get practicing!
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
playstation state of play iron man vr ironmanvr
Gaming

PlayStation’s first State of Play event includes Iron Man VR announcement

Sony held the first PlayStation State of Play video presentation on March 25 and it featured the announcement of Iron Man VR for PlayStation VR. The game is scheduled to arrive this year.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
htc vive focus plus april 15 release vivefocusplus3
Virtual Reality

HTC’s stand-alone Vive Focus Plus will be out in April, and it won’t be cheap

The HTC Vive Focus Plus is set to release on April 15 to commercial businesses and developers. The stand-alone headset features the "six degrees of freedom" system, and includes hazard-tracking protection.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
lenovo legion y740 15 review
Product Review

At $1,900, the Lenovo Legion Y740 is a powerful but affordable gaming machine

The successor to the Legion Y730, the 15-inch Legion Y740 now packs in the power of an RTX 2070 Max-Q series graphics card inside. Alongside an attractive looking design, it has everything a gamer would need to enjoy all the latest hit…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Ben-Q EX3501R monitor
Deals

These big, beautiful BenQ gaming monitors are on sale on Amazon right now

All gamers know that a good monitor is just as important as PC hardware to fully enjoy what today's games have to offer. BenQ makes some of the best (including some of our favorites), and three top-rated BenQ gaming monitors are on sale on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to record and share clips nintendo switch 0015 1200x630 2
Gaming

Report: Nintendo will release two new Switch models in 2019

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Nintendo will unveil two new Switch models at E3 in June and release them later this year. One of the models will target hardcore gamers, while the other will be budget friendly.
Posted By Steven Petite
Juzou the Drunkard
Gaming

Like a master ninja. How to beat Juzou The Drunkard in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Juzou the Drunkard is one of the mini bosses in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. He's an early big foe but one of the trickier mid-bosses to handle if you don't follow a set of important steps.
Posted By Steven Petite
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 releases April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is everything we know about NetherRealm's latest fighting game, including its characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Product Review

The brutal nature of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice make victories that much sweeter

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ditches some elements of From Software’s Souls formula, but make no mistake: This is the hardest game the studio has ever made, and it will kick your butt until you’re ready to cry. It makes victory that much…
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
borderlands 3 teaser trailer westworld 2
Gaming

Mayhem of Borderlands 3 is teased in a Westworld-style trailer

The first Borderlands 3 teaser trailer has been released in preparation for Gearbox Software's livestream presentation at PAX East. The teaser appears to take inspiration from HBO's Westworld.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite update 820 floor is lava fortnitelava
Gaming

Fortnite update 8.20 turns the floor into literal lava for a limited time

Fortnite's update 8.20 is here, and it brings with it a new limited-time mode that turns the floor into literal lava. The update also adds a new poisonous trap that should help you score that Victory Royale.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin