Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, originally released in October 2009 for the PlayStation 3, is trending in Twitter over a decade later.

With about 3,500 tweets at the time of writing, Uncharted 2 has resurfaced due to a question by the official PlayStation account on Twitter.

What's the most impressive video game sequel? — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 24, 2020

There has been a variety of answers, including God of War 2, released for the PlayStation 2 in 2007, and Batman: Arkham City, released for the PlayStation 3 and other platforms in 2011. Red Dead Redemption 2, launched in 2018, has also been mentioned, though it is a prequel to its predecessor instead of a sequel.

The dominant answer from players, however, appears to be Uncharted 2, Naughty Dog’s sequel to 2007’s Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune.

Uncharted 2 by a country mile. pic.twitter.com/2zAu5bSHCG — Rhys Cooper ???????????????????????????? (@TheRhysCooper) May 24, 2020

Uncharted 2, the second adventure of Nathan Drake, follows the explorer as he searches for the treasure known as the Cintamani Stone from the fabled city of Shambhala. The sequel brings back journalist Elena Fisher and introduces fellow treasure hunter Chloe Frazer, who becomes the protagonist of 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

The series is fresh on the minds of PlayStation fans as Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, a remastered collection of the first three Uncharted games that was released for the PlayStation 4 in 2015, was given away for free as part of Sony’s Play at Home Initiative. The free download is no longer available, but it allowed PlayStation owners to wear Nathan Drake’s shoes again, or for the first time.

A film adaptation of Uncharted is also currently in the works, with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Drake’s mentor Victor Sullivan. Also in the cast are Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle.

Will The Last of Us 2 succeed like Uncharted 2?

Also a popular answer to the PlayStation account’s question on Twitter is the unreleased The Last of Us 2, another sequel from Naughty Dog that will launch on June 19. Unfortunately, massive spoilers have been leaked for the highly anticipated game.

Like Uncharted, a screen adaptation for The Last of Us is in the works, though not as a movie but rather an HBO series. The show will cover the events of 2013’s The Last of Us, but may also include events from the upcoming sequel.

Editors' Recommendations