Movies & TV

Uncharted movie ramps up, adds Antonio Banderas to the cast

By

A film adaptation of the hit video game Uncharted has been in the works for a few years, but things now seem to be really moving forward as Variety reports that Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas has joined the cast.

Banderas will join Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony’s adaptation in an undisclosed role. According to Variety, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle have also joined the film.

Banderas’ recent performance in Pedro Almodovar’s 2019 film Pain and Glory earned him significant critical acclaim, including his first Oscar nomination. He has an extended history with Sony, starring in The Legend of ZorroThe Mask of ZorroOnce Upon a Time in Mexico, and Desperado. His most recent credits besides Pain and Glory include Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat and Terrence Malick’s Knight of Cups.

Ali’s credits include Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare and Richard Linklater’s Everbody Wants Some!! Gabrielle stars on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and starred on The CW’s The 100. Both Ali’s and Gabrielle’s roles are also undisclosed at this time.

The Uncharted video game series is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation and has become one of the console’s most popular and highest-grossing games. The main series follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels the world to uncover historical mysteries and often finds himself in precarious situations.

The plot of the upcoming film is not currently known. While the series is well-known for detail-rich, intense story lines, it has not been reported whether the film adaptation will follow one of the existing story lines or create a new one entirely. The series may have franchise potential but given the long gestation period of this first film, it may be some time until another is greenlit.

Ruben Fleischer (Venom) is on board to direct the adaptation from a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan serve as executive producers, while Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment and Avi Arad and Ari Arad produce for Arad Productions.

Uncharted is currently set to release in theaters on March 5, 2021.

Editors' Recommendations

Top Gun: Maverick: Everything we know about the movie so far

Tom Cruise

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

best movies on netflix kill bill featured

The 30 best movies on Hulu right now

The 50 best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Here’s how you can watch or stream UFC fights live online without cable

UFC 247 Weigh Ins Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

The best HDTV antennas for 2020

Mohu Releaf Lifestyle shot

How does Hulu work? Here’s everything you need to know

The MLS 2020 season kicks off today. Get ESPN+ and watch all out-of-market games

Netflix’s The Witcher has found its Vesemir: Killing Eve’s Kim Bodnia

Watch the India tour of New Zealand cricket matches on ESPN+

The 50 best shows on Hulu right now

The 25 best movies on Disney+ right now

How to get the Disney+ Bundle with Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV

how to get the disney plus bundle with ad free hulu live tv disneyplus feat

The Suicide Squad: Everything we know about James Gunn’s sequel

Fox Sports, YES still available on YouTube TV for now