A film adaptation of the hit video game Uncharted has been in the works for a few years, but things now seem to be really moving forward as Variety reports that Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas has joined the cast.

Banderas will join Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony’s adaptation in an undisclosed role. According to Variety, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle have also joined the film.

Banderas’ recent performance in Pedro Almodovar’s 2019 film Pain and Glory earned him significant critical acclaim, including his first Oscar nomination. He has an extended history with Sony, starring in The Legend of Zorro, The Mask of Zorro, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, and Desperado. His most recent credits besides Pain and Glory include Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat and Terrence Malick’s Knight of Cups.

Ali’s credits include Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare and Richard Linklater’s Everbody Wants Some!! Gabrielle stars on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and starred on The CW’s The 100. Both Ali’s and Gabrielle’s roles are also undisclosed at this time.

The Uncharted video game series is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation and has become one of the console’s most popular and highest-grossing games. The main series follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels the world to uncover historical mysteries and often finds himself in precarious situations.

The plot of the upcoming film is not currently known. While the series is well-known for detail-rich, intense story lines, it has not been reported whether the film adaptation will follow one of the existing story lines or create a new one entirely. The series may have franchise potential but given the long gestation period of this first film, it may be some time until another is greenlit.

Ruben Fleischer (Venom) is on board to direct the adaptation from a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan serve as executive producers, while Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment and Avi Arad and Ari Arad produce for Arad Productions.

Uncharted is currently set to release in theaters on March 5, 2021.

