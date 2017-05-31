‘Uncharted’ star calls movie an ‘origin story,’ suggests potential co-stars

Why it matters to you The movie based on one of the most popular game franchises of all time finally has its sta, and he's sharing details about who else might appear in the film.

Last week, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland was reported to be finalizing a deal to star in the live-action film Uncharted, based on the hit game franchise. The casting appears to be official now, though, as Holland recently shared some details about the studio’s vision for the film and some actors he wants as co-stars in the project.

Speaking with Yahoo Movies, Holland admitted that he did not know much about the project before the studio approached him about Uncharted.

“It was a conversation I had with [Sony Pictures chairman] Tom Rothman about the potential of different movies that I’d like to work with Sony, and I just had the idea that maybe a young Nathan Drake would be something that audiences would be very interested in,” recalled Holland. “I met Shawn [Levy, the film’s director] at the MTV awards and we had a brief chat about the potential of doing an origin story rather than copying what the games have done and it seems like people have been really excited about it. I know I am.”

The hit series of Uncharted games follow treasure hunter Nathan Drake — a descendant of explorer Sir Francis Drake — as he travels the world in search of historical (and occasionally mythological) artifacts. The film is set to be directed by Night at the Museum and Real Steel director Levy, who also serves as an executive producer and director on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Given Holland’s age, it was already assumed that the film would chronicle franchise protagonist Drake’s early years, but it was unknown whether that story would also include the series’ other star, Sully — Nathan’s mentor, father figure, and best friend. When posed with the question of who he would like to see play Sully in the film, Holland was quick to name-drop some actors on his wish list.

“I think Jake Gyllenhaal could be really cool, but I actually went to the Jurassic World film set the other day to visit my friend who is directing it, and Chris Pratt is on that film, who I have become very good friends with over the last few months, and I think he would be a great Sully,” said Holland. “I think it could be cool, because if it was an older [Nathan Drake in the] movie I would say that Chris should play Nathan, but I think he would be a good Sully and I love working with Chris.”

The most recent installment of the game franchise, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, hit shelves in May 2016. There is currently no official release date set for the Uncharted movie.