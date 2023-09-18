 Skip to main content
How to unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1

Jesse Lennox
By

Aside from the infamous Fatalities, one of the defining features of the Mortal Kombat series has been its unlockables. Each game has had tons of secrets to discover and unlock. Originally, these were found through very cryptic means, but have evolved to be tied more to progression and accomplishing specific tasks within the game. The most appealing thing to unlock has always been new characters, and Mortal Kombat 1 keeps one member of the roster tucked away for you to earn. If you want to get your hands on Havik, we'll spill the beans.

  • Complete the story mode

How to unlock Havik

Havik is the only character locked away when you pick up the game outside of Shang Tsung who is a preorder bonus.

Step 1: Start up the game's story mode.

Step 2: Play through all 15 chapters on any difficulty, which can take anywhere from five to six hours on average.

Step 3: Upon beating the story, Havik will be available in all game modes.

