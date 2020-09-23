  1. Gaming

Untitled Goose Game’s co-op update takes flight

By

Unexpected indie hit Untitled Goose Game is now packing double the honks.

Developer House House launched a free update with a new co-op feature that lets a second player take control of another goose to wreak havoc in an idyllic countryside village.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new co-op mode:

How does Untitled Goose Game co-op work?

Untitled Goose Game now lets two players control two geese at the same time. It’s the same levels as before, but friends can now team up and work together.

The new goose looks a little different than the original. You can tell them apart because the new one has a basal knob, which is a pretty noticeable bump on the base of a bird’s bill.

The co-op mode is local only. However, on certain platforms — like Steam’s Remote Play Together or PlayStation 4 Share Play — it’s possible to play over the internet with a friend through streaming.

On the Nintendo Switch, two players can play at the same time using the right and left Joy-Cons. On a computer, one player can use a mouse and a keyboard, and the other player can use a non-keyboard controller.

Where can I play Untitled Goose Game?

The game is currently available for PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and Itch.io.

There are two physical versions of the game available as well through Skybound Games and iam8bit.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Xbox One exclusives

Gears of War 4

The best indie games on Nintendo Switch (September 2020)

best indie games on nintendo switch spiritfarer

PUBG cross-platform support: Everything we know

PUBG squad

The Best Gaming Deals for September 2020: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

father and son playing video games

Nvidia breaks silence on disastrous RTX 3080 launch

Nvidia RTX 3080

How to gameshare on an Xbox One

hob now arrives xbox one microsoft review macro logo 2 1500x1000

How to make a Discord bot

Blizzard will host BlizzConline, an online-only BlizzCon for 2021

These are the best cheap Alienware deals for September 2020

Need new activities for the kids? Don’t miss these fantastic board game deals

How to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S

xbox series x vs ps5

Marvel’s Avengers: Essential tips and tricks for starting out

marvel's avengers

How to get the Snake Shot Akimbo attachments in Call of Duty: Warzone

call of duty warzone akimbo unlock snake shot attachments 357 revolver modern warfare 20200921125443

How to track Fortnite stats

Razer’s new Hyperspeed peripherals are decadent gear for hardcore gamers