Unexpected indie hit Untitled Goose Game is now packing double the honks.

Developer House House launched a free update with a new co-op feature that lets a second player take control of another goose to wreak havoc in an idyllic countryside village.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new co-op mode:

How does Untitled Goose Game co-op work?

Untitled Goose Game now lets two players control two geese at the same time. It’s the same levels as before, but friends can now team up and work together.

The new goose looks a little different than the original. You can tell them apart because the new one has a basal knob, which is a pretty noticeable bump on the base of a bird’s bill.

The co-op mode is local only. However, on certain platforms — like Steam’s Remote Play Together or PlayStation 4 Share Play — it’s possible to play over the internet with a friend through streaming.

On the Nintendo Switch, two players can play at the same time using the right and left Joy-Cons. On a computer, one player can use a mouse and a keyboard, and the other player can use a non-keyboard controller.

Where can I play Untitled Goose Game?

The game is currently available for PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and Itch.io.

There are two physical versions of the game available as well through Skybound Games and iam8bit.

