Riot Games unveiled the next agent that’s coming to Valorant when Episode 7 Act III begins on October 31. His name is Iso, and he’s a duelist whose ultimate actually brings him and an opponent to a separate arena to face off.

Iso is described as a Chinese fixer for hire who can reconfigure ambient energy to his advantage and this can be seen through all of his abilities. Double Tap brings Iso into a flow state where he can gain a shield by killing or damaging downed enemies. Undercut fires a bolt forward, applying a fragile debuff to anything it hits. With Contingency, Iso creates a wall of energy and pushes it forward; it blocks any bullets that pass through it.

All of these abilities indicate that Iso will be an agent that rewards precision and that emphasis on player skill looks like it will come to a head the most with his ultimate ability. Called Kill Contract, it drags one of Iso’s opponents into an interdimensional arena that can form on any of Valorant‘s stages. Once there, these two players have to duel to the death before one goes back. It’s like an even more truncated version of the Gulag in Call of Duty: Warzone. It’s certainly one of the most novel ultimate abilities in Valorant, and Riot Games says creating it was a big challenge for the team.

“The ultimate world was a big undertaking for the whole team,” agents team lead John Goscicki said in a statement provided to Digital Trends. “Adding a new environment to every map took a ton of work, on top of that there was understanding how it would interact with the state of the game no matter what was happening at the time. We would have times when a rogue Raze rocket would hit it, or an Astra ultimate would cut the map in half. All of these different scenarios needed to be kept in mind.”

Iso comes to Valorant alongside the start of Episode 7 Act III on October 31.

