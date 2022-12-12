Riot Games Xbox Game Pass benefits: rewards in League of Legends, and more

Riot Games’ League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift are some of the most popular multiplayer games out there. Now, they are all a part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. As those games are all free-to-play, the real benefit of this partnership between Microsoft and Riot Games is that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will receive lots of in-game bonuses that’ll save time and money.

As this partnership affects four games, each of which has its own rewards, it can be tough to fully digest all the benefits one can get in Riot Games’ catalog of titles with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. To help, we’re breaking down all of the in-game bonuses players can see in League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift after doing so.

Riot Games available with Xbox Game Pass - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

What are the League of Legends Xbox Game Pass benefits?

Being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber will save League of Legends players a lot of money as they’ll immediately have access to all 162 Champions in the game. From Vi to K’Sante, you will no longer be limited when it comes to which League of Legends champion to use. Riot Games confirmed that this will apply to all future champions as well. While that alone is a massive boon for Xbox Game Pass subscribers that play League of Legends, connecting the accounts will also net players a 20% XP Boost as well as a Masterwork Chest and Key.

What are the Valorant Xbox Game Pass benefits?

The Xbox Game Pass benefits for Valorant mirror those of League of Legends. Connecting your Xbox Game Pass and Riot accounts will net Valorant players all 20 Agents in the game and access to any future Agents as soon as they are released. In addition, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also see a 20% Match XP boost for Battlepass, Event Pass, and Agent Contract progress. Players who connect their accounts before January 1 will also get a Pocket Sage Gun Buddy.

What are the Legends of Runeterra Xbox Game Pass benefits?

Right now, Legends of Runeterra players will get two things if they connect their Xbox Game Pass and Riot Games accounts before January 1, 2023. First, they will get all cards in the Foundations Set, giving Xbox Game Pass all the tools they’ll need to start making good, competitive decks. Second, those who connect accounts can also get a Prismatic Chest free of charge before January 1, 2023.

What are the Teamfight Tactics Xbox Game Pass benefits?

Teamfight Tactics’ benefits are quite a bit different from the other Riot Games titles. Anyone who ever links the Riot and Xbox Game Pass accounts will get 1-Star Rare Little Legend Tacticians in Teamfight Tactics. The other benefits are more time sensitive. Linking accounts before January 1, 2023, will garner players a Little Legend Rare egg. Meanwhile, 4 Arena Skins will be available for free until April 2023 for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. After that, only 1 Arena Skin will be available on a monthly rotation.

What are the League of Legends: Wild Rift Xbox Game Pass benefits?

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s benefits won’t unlock until January 2023, but players will still want to pay attention to them as they match the bonuses for the original version of this MOBA. All 80+ Champions will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and any future Champions that come to the game will be free of charge as well. League of Legends: Wild Rift players that are Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also see a 20% XP boost and get a Random Emote Chest as a bonus.

Hopefully, this breakdown makes it very clear what Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get from each title in Riot Games’ lineup. Make sure you connect your accounts before January 1, 2023, so you get access to all of the potential benefits.

