March is a very popular month for new video game releases, including big-name games like Devil May Cry 5 and The Division 2, but if you’re looking to save some cash on slightly older games, Walmart has plenty of great deals for you — and it doesn’t matter if you’re on Xbox, PlayStation, or  Switch.

Right now at Walmart, you can get Red Dead Redemption 2 on either Xbox One or PlayStation 4 for just $40. It’s one of the best games of 2018, with a main story that can easily take more than 50 hours to complete, and it includes access to the multiplayer portion Red Dead Online.

If you’re in the mood to play another Rockstar game, you can also pick up Grand Theft Auto V on PlayStation 4 for just $15, or on Xbox One for $18. The games feature a first-person perspective, as well as access to Grand Theft Auto Online. Despite being more than five years old, the mode is still regularly updated.

The open-world action game Just Cause 4 can also be yours on either Xbox One or PlayStation 4 for $36. Set in a massive environment filled with lightning storms and tornadoes, Just Cause 4 lets you destroy nearly anything you see with an arsenal of powerful weapons and vehicles.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling game consoles right now, and Walmart has plenty of savings on some of its biggest titles, as well. You can currently get the Super Mario Odyssey starter pack for $53 and the package includes a strategy guide. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is on sale for $35, and the excellent Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is available from multiple sellers on Walmart’s website for under $35. The game blends the strategy and battle tactics of the XCOM series with the delightful Mushroom Kingdom, then throws in a dose of Ubisoft’s Rabbids characters to create a surreal and wacky experience.

With all those new games, you’re going to need some more controllers so your friends can join in on the fun. Walmart is also offering the Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con two-pack for $69, a nice savings off its standard $79 price. The controllers can be placed in the Joy-Con Grip or they can be turned sideways and used on their own.

