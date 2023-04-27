 Skip to main content
Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One?

Sam Hill
By

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will follow Jedi Cal Kestis (and his loveable droid buddy, BD-1) five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Kestis will be attempting to stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he continues to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. We know this sequel is set to be a bit darker than its predecessor while still hitting that line between Dark Souls and Metroidvania thanks to complex Force puzzles, and, of course, intense lightsaber combat.

Survivor is set to launch tomorrow on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC, and it looks incredible. But if you haven’t upgraded to a current-gen console yet or are a dedicated Nintendo Switch gamer, you might be wondering if you’ll ever had a chance to play the next installment in the Star Wars Jedi story. Here’s what we know right now about whether Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4 or Xbox One.

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not going to be making its way to the Switch. This comes as no surprise considering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order avoided the Switch as well in 2019. The Switch may have gotten a slight upgrade with the OLED model that launched in 2021, but it still doesn’t have the raw power to handle a game like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The new game would surely be capped performance-wise due to the technical limitations of the Switch. Maybe the Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to handle games like this. We can only hope.

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on PS4 or Xbox One?

The PS4 and Xbox One are in the exact same boat as the Switch. They simply don’t measure up to their current-gen counterparts in terms of processing power, and developers at EA, Respawn, and Lucasfilm Games did not want Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to be limited on last-gen consoles.

The game’s director, Stig Asmussen, has explained on numerous occasions that the development team wanted to enhance the game with larger maps, more detail, greater density, broader NPC variety, and overall fidelity — they didn’t want to be limited in any way by having to make compromises for the game to run on older consoles.

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor

Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has freelanced for publications like Outside Magazine, Serious Eats, the Outline, Boston Magazine, and more. Follow @samahill on Twitter for guides and terrible Rocket League clips.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now release in April following delay
EA and Respawn Entertainment need a bit more time to create Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so the game has been delayed until April 28. 
Originally set to release on March 17 at The Game Awards 2022, this delay pushes the highly anticipated Star Wars game back by more than a month. In a tweet explaining the delay, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen explains that the game is "content complete," but needs more time to "enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience." Ultimately, he believes this six-week delay will allow the development team "to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve." You can read the full message in the tweet below:
https://twitter.com/eastarwars/status/1620527593580806145
Thankfully, a six-week delay isn't that lengthy in the video game industry, so Star Wars fans will only have to wait a little while longer to experience Cal Kestis' next adventure. Today hasn't been the best for Respawn Entertainment fans, though, as the developer also announced it would shut down the mobile version of Apex Legends.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a single-player action-adventure game that followed the journey of former Padawan Cal Kestis between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. This sequel takes place five years after that game, with Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan telling Digital Trends that the narrative has an "emotionally complicated center where we’re exploring some challenging questions." Hopefully, that all makes this game worth the wait. 
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor now releases for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on April 28. 

Read more
MLB The Show 23 returns to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch this March
Sony San Diego Studios announced MLB The Show 23 today, and confirmed that it will launch across all major PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo systems on March 28. 
No new platforms were added this year, so PC players aren't getting in on the fun. Still, this announcement makes it clear that MLB The Show is a multiplatform series across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms for the foreseeable future. Xbox's version of the trailer also confirms that MLB The Show 23 will be on Xbox Game Pass at launch, making this first-party Sony series a day-one Game Pass title three years in a row. 
MLB The Show 23 - Cover Athlete Reveal
As is typically the case with sports games, MLB The Show 23's reveal was primarily focused on its cover athlete. We learned that Jazz Chisholm Jr., a second baseman for the Miami Marlins, will grace the cover of the game. Like last year, the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game will cost $60, while players  on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S without Xbox Game Pass will need to pay $70. So far, no new gameplay features have been teased, although a blog post confirms that cross-platform multiplayer, saves, and progression across all versions of the game will return this year. 
So far, there's not a lot that actually seems new about MLB The Show 23, but this reveal concludes the genesis of a new era for the long-running baseball series. MLB The Show 23 will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on March 28. 

Read more
First Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer features dual-lightsaber combat, open-world teases
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is launching on March 17, 2023, for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. The action-adventure game received an impressive trailer during The Game Awards that showed off several new features and teased some potential open-world aspects.
Survivor takes place five years after 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, continuing the adventures of Cal Kestis and his droid pal BD-1. Cal is no longer a young Padawan and is now a full-blown Jedi. The much larger scope of the game seems to reflect that change.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Official Reveal Trailer
Combat is notably evolved in the trailer, as Cal can now freely use a dual-lightsaber stance in battle. Later, we see him enter “cross guard” stance as he takes down droids with heavy, two-handed slashes. EA tells Digital Trends that the goal of the sequel is to give players more agency when it comes to their playstyle.
Traversal plays a large role in the clip too. In addition to swinging around via grappling points, Cal is seen mounted on animals. He’s shown riding the back of a four-legged creature and using a winged one like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s glider. The clip seems to imply that the game’s planets might be more open-ended than Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s, as one shot shows Cal peering out over a gigantic vista. EA notes that the sequel is still largely a Metroidvania-inspired title where Cal gets new abilities over time.
Cal has a new human companion this time named Bode Akuna. In one clip, we see Bode flipping over Cal’s back to attack an enemy with a combo move.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was built with current-generation consoles in mind, with ray tracing being a major focus. It appears to be a graphically impressive showcase that features more dynamic lighting and flashy lightsaber effects. The adventure won’t launch on PS4 or Xbox One, but it’ll be available for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on March 17, 2023.

Read more