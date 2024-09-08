The best classes and perks in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

In Operations mode in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, you’ll be able to choose from six unique classes. Each one has a particular ability that can be used to gain the upper hand in tough situations, as well as useful perks that further bolster their prowess in combat. Our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 class guide discusses our favorite picks for our squad, as well as how each role functions on the battlefield.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 best class guide — every class perk in Operations mode

Our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 class guide takes a look at the ultimate abilities and the perk system for Operations mode. Here’s a quick summary:

Playing Operations missions nets you XP, which allows for more perks to be available. Upon reaching level 25 with a certain class, all perks should be available for selection.

There are four perk categories: Core — Basic boosts for your chosen astartes. Team — Affects the entire squad. Gear — These affect the functions of your ability. Signature — These perks either grant a major boost to your ability or an entirely different effect that impacts survivability.

You still need to spend requisition currency to activate perks.

We also encourage you to check our weapons guide. That’s because each class has a specific loadout; no class can equip all available weapons in the game.

Tactical: the best support class and starting class

Among all the options, we feel that the Tactical is the best class in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, at least for those who are just starting out. This is due to the fact that the Tactical has the most primary weapons available to it, from the Auto Bolt Rifle to the Plasma Incinerator. The Auspex Scan is also invaluable, especially when used on a large horde that’s swarming your position.

Special ability: Auspex Scan — Reveals enemies in the selected area and makes them vulnerable.

Core perks:

Level 1: Balanced Distribution – +10% primary weapon damage; -10% secondary weapon damage.

Level 2: Heightened Vigor – After a perfectly timed dodge, you do not lose control after taking heavy hits and you cannot be knocked back for five seconds.

Level 3: Final Shot – After a finisher, the equipped ranged weapon is reloaded automatically.

Level 10: Plasma Boost – When your Plasma Incinerator is 50% overheated, its damage is increased by 30%.

Level 11: Relentless Pursuit – After a Gun Strike, range damage is increased by 25% for five seconds.

Level 12: Steady Aim – Recoil is reduced by 10%.

Level 18: Kraken Penetrator Rounds – Bolt weapons penetrate one more enemy.

Level 19: Versatility – After switching weapons, your secondary weapon deals 20% more damage; the effect lasts until you reload or switch back to your primary weapon.

Level 20: Emperor’s Vengeance – Killing a Majoris-level enemy or higher restores your primary weapon’s ammo by one magazine; has a 30-second cooldown.

Team perks:

Level 5: Communion of Fire – Recoil is reduced by 20% for all squad members.

Level 13: Aligned Aim – Ranged damage is increased by 5% for all squad members.

Level 21: Transhuman Physiology – Squad members restore 30% more contested/grey health.

Gear perks:

Level 6: Vital Data – Scanning an Extermis or Termius-level enemy restores Auspex Scan’s charge by 50%.

Level 7: Battle Focus – A perfectly timed parry marks the enemy with Auspex Scan.

Level 8: Close Targeting – While Auspex Scan is in cooldown, melee damage is increased by 50% against Minoris enemies.

Level 14: Priority Targeting – The mark from Auspex Scan lasts eight seconds but it ignores Minoris enemies.

Level 15: Improved Efficiency – Scanning enemies with a single Auspex Scan restores one charge.

Level 16: Expert Timing – Enemies marked by Auspex Scan take 100% increased damage, but the duration is reduced by four seconds.

Level 22: Target Lock – Enemies marked by Auspex Scan take 25% more equipment damage.

Level 23: Precise Calibration – Enemies marked by Auspex Scan take 75% more damage, but the radius is reduced by 25%.

Level 24: Concentrated Fire – Enemies marked by Auspex Scan take 100% more damage, but they lose this mark when they leave the scanned area.

Signature perks:

Level 9: Signal Jammer – Enemies marked by Auspex Scan cannot call for reinforcements.

Level 17: Radiating Impact – A melee finisher deals area-of-effect (AoE) damage; has a 90-second cooldown.

Level 25: Marked for Death – A headshot will instantly kill a Majoris or Extremis-level enemy marked by Auspex Scan; has a 120-second cooldown.

Assault: the melee-focused class

While most Adeptus Astartes are able to wield melee weapons, the Assault class certainly has an advantage given that it can equip either the Chainsword, Power Fist, or Thunder Hammer. Its Jump Pack, meanwhile, allows you to get into the thick of the fray, and follow up with devastating slashes and slams, making it one of the best classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Special ability: Jump Pack — Enables enhanced dashes, high jumps, and ground slams.

Core perks:

Level 1: Winged Fury – Increases the damage from melee attacks when sprinting or dashing by 25%.

Level 2: Auxiliary Arsenal – Increases secondary weapon damage by 15%.

Level 3: Perseverance – While performing charge attacks, you do not lose control upon taking heavy hits and you cannot be knocked back.

Level 10: Overcharge – Charge attack damage is increased by 15%.

Level 11: Retribution – If you are grabbed or knocked back, you deal 15% more melee damage for 10 seconds.

Level 12: Knowledge of the Enemy – Melee damage against Majoris or Extremis-level enemies is increased by 15%.

Level 18: Armor Reinforcement – Non-finisher Gun Strikes also restore armor.

Level 19: Consecutive Execution – Killing 15 enemies in quick succession restores one equipment charge; has a 180-second cooldown.

Level 20: Act of Attrition – Enemies hit by melee attacks take 10% more damage for three seconds.

Team perks:

Level 5: Squad Cohesion – All squad members’ abilities recharge 10% faster.

Level 13: Strategic Strikes – All teammates deal 20% more damage to Terminus-level enemies.

Level 21: Proven Efficiency – All teammates deal 50% more Gun Strike damage.

Gear perks:

Level 6: Smiting Angel – Ground Pound damage is increased by 10%.

Level 7: Wings of Flame – Jump Pack’s dash damages enemies along its trajectory.

Level 8: Pride in Duty – After performing a finisher, Ground Pound deals 25% more damage for 10 seconds.

Level 14: Hammer of Wrath – After a Ground Pound, you do not lose control upon taking heavy hits and you cannot be knocked back for 10 seconds.

Level 15: Maneuverability – Jump Pack recharges 20% faster.

Level 16: Diligence – A fully prepared Ground Pound deals 20% more damage, but preparation time is increased by 25%.

Level 22: Precision Strike – Ground Pound deals 100% more damage but its radius is reduced by 50%.

Level 23: Zealous Blows – Ground Pound kills restore the Jump Pack’s charge by 10%.

Level 24: Aerial Grace – After a perfectly timed dodge using a Jump Pack dash, you deal 25% more damage for five seconds.

Signature perks:

Level 9: Ample Ammunition – Using the Jump Pack automatically reloads your ranged weapon.

Level 17: Ascension – Your Jump Pack leap also deals damage to enemies in the takeoff area.

Level 25: Commitment – A perfectly timed dodge using the Jump Pack’s dash restores the ability charge.

Vanguard: the hybrid class

The Vanguard class is similar to the Assault in that it also has a means of improving its mobility on the battlefield. The difference is that the Jump Pack helps the Assault avoid melee blows, whereas the Grapnel Launcher can cause the Vanguard to get waylaid during the movement animation. It’s really risky but it can be an amazing tool if used at the opportune time. Another positive aspect is that the Vanguard also has some nifty Team perks that are melee and finisher-focused.

Special ability: Grapnel Launcher — Propel onto an enemy and perform a Diving Kick.

Core perks:

Level 1: Moving Target – Each melee attack you land reduces the range damage you take by 1% (up to 15%). The effect ends if you’re unable to land a melee attack in three seconds.

Level 2: Duelist – Perfect parry window increases by 50%.

Level 3: Retribution – If you are grabbed or knocked back, you deal 20% more melee damage for 10 seconds.

Level 10: Melee Mastery – Melee damage increases by 10% against Majoris-level and higher enemies.

Level 11: Close-Combat Focus – You take 20% less melee damage but 10% more ranged damage.

Level 12: Consecutive Execution – Killing 10 enemies in quick succession restores one equipment charge; has a 180-second cooldown.

Level 18: Upper Hand – After a perfectly timed parry or dodge, you do not lose control upon taking heavy hits and you cannot be knocked back for five seconds.

Level 19: Conviction – The moment your armor is fully depleted, you take 15% less health damage for 10 seconds.

Level 20: Honed Reactions – When your health is less than 50%, your perfect dodge window is doubled.

Team perks:

Level 5: Melee Champion – All squad members deal 15% more melee damage.

Level 13: Unmatched Zeal – Melee finishers on Extremis-level enemies restore a small amount of health for all teammates.

Level 21: Inner Fire – All teammates can restore 15% of their ability charge when performing finishers.

Gear perks:

Level 6: Restless Fortitude – After a Diving Kick, you take 10% less ranged damage for 10 seconds.

Level 7: Zone of Impact – Performing a finisher with the Grapnel Launcher deals a small amount of damage to nearby enemies.

Level 8: Thrill of the Fight – After a perfectly timed parry or dodge, you take 15% less health damage for three seconds.

Level 14: Shock Wave – Divine Kick deals damage in a five-meter radius.

Level 15: Tenacity – After killing 10 enemies in quick succession, Diving Kick’s damage increased by 25% for 10 seconds; has a 30-second cooldown.

Level 16: Grim Determination – When Grapnel Launcher is on cooldown, weapon damage is increased by 10%.

Level 22: Collateral Damage – Diving Kick deals a small amount of damage to enemies along the path to your target.

Level 23: Tip of the Spear – Enemies hit by Diving Kick take 15% more ranged damage for 10 seconds.

Level 24: Combat Readiness – Grapnel Launcher recharges 20% faster.

Signature perks:

Level 9: Tactical Prowess – Performing a finisher with the Grapnel Launcher restores its charge.

Level 17: Emperor’s Blessing – Taking lethal damage restores all armor instead of incapacitating you; has a 180-second cooldown.

Level 25: Adrenaline Rush – Melee kills of Majoris enemies restore 1% of your health.

Bulwark: the best overall class

Bar none, we feel that the best class in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the Bulwark. This is primarily due to the more defensive-oriented gameplay, which is critical on higher difficulties. Moreover, because of how armor prevents health damage, the Chapter Banner skill essentially acts as near invulnerability for your squad as long as you can continue restoring armor segments. We predict that the Bulwark becomes a mainstay in every Operations mode team.

Special ability: Chapter Banner — Restores armor to all teammates within the area-of-effect (AoE).

Core perks:

Level 1: Conviction – When armor is fully depleted, you take 25% less health damage for five seconds.

Level 2: Armor of Contempt – Blocking a ranged attack causes enemies within a 10-meter radius to take damage instead.

Level 3: Defensive Advantage – A perfectly timed parry creates a shockwave in an area for five seconds; has a 30-second cooldown.

Level 10: Intimidating Aura – A perfectly timed parry deals AoE damage within a five-meter radius.

Level 11: Shock and Awe – Enemies in a shock area take 25% more damage.

Level 12: Steel Within – When health is less than 50%, you take 25% less health damage.

Level 18: Forward Momentum – After a Shield Bash, melee damage is increased by 25% for five seconds.

Level 19: Scrambled Targeting – If you are surrounded by five or more enemies, you take 20% less damage from ranged attacks.

Level 20: Armor Reinforcement – Non-finisher Gun Strikes also restore armor.

Team perks:

Level 5: Unyielding Ceramite – The delay before armor begins to passively regenerate is reduced by five seconds.

Level 13: Advanced Conditioning – Contested/grey health fades 50% more slowly.

Level 21: Effective Formation – All teammates take 20% less health damage from Terminus-level enemies.

Gear perks:

Level 6: Concussive Force – Shield Bash deals more damage.

Level 7: Purity of Purpose – The Chapter Banner deals damage over time to enemies within its radius.

Level 8: Rejuvenating Effect – When the Chapter Banner is activated, it also revives all incapacitated teammates within its radius.

Level 14: Rapid Regeneration – The banner restores armor 300% faster, but its duration is reduced to five seconds.

Level 15: Merciless Resolve – After a Shield Bash, you do not lose control after taking heavy hits and you cannot be knocked back for five seconds.

Level 16: Glory’s Shield – All teammates within the banner’s AoE take 10% less damage.

Level 22: Focused Strength – Shield Bash knocks enemies back and makes them lose control for a short period of time.

Level 23: Invigorating Icon – When the banner is activated, all teammates regain contested/grey health.

Level 24: Inspiration – All teammates within the Chapter Banner’s radius deal 10% more damage.

Signature perks:

Level 9: Emergency Countermeasure – When your armor is fully depleted, drop a Shock Grenade that automatically detonates; has a 120-second cooldown.

Level 17: Defensive Mastery – A perfectly timed parry instantly incapacitates a Majoris or Extermis-level enemy; has a 120-second cooldown.

Level 25: Armored Advance – If you have armor remaining, you do not lose control after taking heavy hits and you cannot be knocked back.

Sniper: the long-range stealth class

The Sniper has the potential to be one of the best classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This is thanks to the Camo Cloak ability, with utility functions that help you stay hidden when reviving teammates, followed by decloaking to deal tremendous damage. The problem is that many of the class’ perks early on are a bit underwhelming. Worse, it only has two armor segments, making it a lot more vulnerable to hostile attacks. In effect, the Sniper is a soldier that you’d babysit for a period of time until you have the ideal talents and high-level weapons like the Las Fusil.

Special ability: Camo Cloak — Conceals you for a short duration; the effect also ends on your next attack.

Core perks:

Level 1: Block Break – Shots against blocking or shielded enemies deal 25% ranged damage.

Level 2: High Capacity – Increases the maximum ammo you can carry by 10%.

Level 3: Iron Grip – Decreases the recoil from Bolt Sniper Rifles and Stalker Bolt Rifles by 30%.

Level 10: Melee Mastery – Melee damage against Majoris-level enemies is increased by 10%.

Level 11: Vantage Point – Remaining stationary for two seconds increases the damage of your primary weapon by 20%.

Level 12: Dexterous Hands – Bolt Carbines reload 15% faster.

Level 18: Medicae Adept – Revive squad members 30% faster.

Level 19: Adaptability – Reloading while having low ammo increases melee damage by 15% for five seconds.

Level 20: Lethal Efficiency – Killing more than one enemy with a single shot from a Las Fusil restores its charge by one.

Team perks:

Level 5: Marksmanship – Increases headshot damage by 10% for the entire team.

Level 13: Precision Targeting – Weapon spread is reduced by 20% for all squad members.

Level 21: Squad Renewal – Headshot kills restore 10% of ability charges for all teammates.

Gear perks:

Level 6: Purification – Manually activating Camo Cloak removes all negative status effects.

Level 7: Guardian Protocol – While reviving a teammate, Camo Cloak hides you and your teammate for five seconds without expending a charge; has a 30-second cooldown.

Level 8: Persistence – When Camo Cloak deactivates, you take 20% less health damage for five seconds.

Level 14: Efficient Readiness – Activating Camo Cloak reloads all weapons.

Level 15: Targeted Shot – The first ranged attack that breaks Camo Cloak deals 75% more damage.

Level 16: Lingering Concealment – After performing an attack that breaks Camo Cloak, you remain hidden for two seconds.

Level 22: Renewal – Headshot kills restore Camo Cloak’s charge by 5%.

Level 23: Tactical Ambush – The first melee attack that breaks Camo Cloak deals 100% more damage.

Level 24: Ambush – Whenever Camo Cloak deactivates, it startles nearby hostiles, temporarily causing them to lose control or get knocked back; has a 30-second cooldown.

Signature perks:

Level 9: Evasion – After a perfectly timed dodge, Camo Cloak automatically activates without expending a charge; has a 15-second cooldown.

Level 17: Emergency Override – When you receive lethal damage, Camo Cloak automatically activates without expending a charge and you become invulnerable for five seconds; has a 180-second cooldown.

Level 25: Pattern of Excellence – Performing four consecutive headshots restores one equipment charge; has a 180-second cooldown.

Heavy: the support fire class

The Heavy class in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the only one that can equip larger firearms, such as the Multi-Melta and Heavy Plasma Incinerator. While it does carry a ton of firepower that can blast numerous foes, it’s also vulnerable since it can’t use a melee weapon. At best, you have to swing your cannons at enemies to shoo them away, or rely on your teammates to fend them off at close range.

Special ability: Iron Halo – Creates a powerful barrier that blocks all ranged damage.

Core perks:

Level 1: Restoration – Killing 10 enemies in quick succession restores one armor segment; has a 15-second cooldown.

Level 2: Thermal Boost – When a ranged weapon is 50% overheated, ranged damage is increased by 15%.

Level 3: Overcharge – Charged attack damage is increased by 20%.

Level 10: Multi-Kill – Killing five or more enemies with a single Multi-Melta shot restores one ammo.

Level 11: Fortitude – Increases health by 20%.

Level 12: Overwhelming Power – While Iron Halo is active, all teammates within 10 meters deal 10% more ranged damage.

Level 18: Auxiliary Ammunition – When your primary weapon is out of ammo, killing 10 enemies in quick succession restores ammo reserves by 20%; has a 30-second cooldown.

Level 19: Strategic Stand – While in Heavy Stance, dealing damage restores 15% more contested/grey health, but you will not be able to move.

Level 20: Versatility – After switching weapons, your secondary weapon deals 20% more damage; the effect lasts until you reload or switch back to your primary weapon.

Team perks:

Level 5: Encompassing Aegis – All teammates take 20% less damage from ranged attacks.

Level 13: Additional Supplies – Increases ammo capacity by 25% for all squadmates.

Level 21: Bonds of Brotherhood – Reviving a squad member restores them to full health.

Gear perks:

Level 6: Adamant Will – After Iron Halo deactivates, you take 20% less health damage for five seconds.

Level 7: Obdurate Bastion – Iron Halo’s durability is increased by 20%.

Level 8: Saving Grace – Reviving a teammate restores Iron Halo’s charge.

Level 14: Consecutive Execution – Killing 10 enemies in quick succession restores an equipment charge; has a 180-second cooldown.

Level 15: Field Adjustment – Iron Halo recharges 20% faster but its durability is reduced by 30%.

Level 16: Brute Force – While Iron Halo is on cooldown, ranged damage is increased by 15%.

Level 22: Emperor’s Protection – Once Iron Halo expends its energy, all teammates gain one armor segment.

Level 23: Power Regulator – Iron Halo loses energy 15% more slowly.

Level 24: Wrath of the Imperium – When Iron Halo expends its energy, enemies in a five-meter radius take significant damage.

Signature perks:

Level 9: Offensive Capability – Iron Halo deals damage to enemies within five meters.

Level 17: Coolant Reserve – If both teammates are incapacitated or grabbed, your primary weapon won’t overheat.

Level 25: Conversion Field – While Iron Halo is active, all teammates within 100 meters recharge the abilities 50% faster.

That does it for our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 best classes and perks guide. We hope this helps you choose the right role for your team. If you’re keen on learning about other gameplay mechanics and challenges, we encourage you to take a look at our weapons guide and bosses/enemies guide.