Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded buffs older weapons, decreases Loadout cost

Joseph Yaden
By

Season 5 Reloaded is the final major update for Call of Duty: Warzone, and it goes live at 9 a.m. PT today. Ahead of the update’s release, Activision has published a list of patch notes that highlight a substantial number of changes. Most notably, Loadout Drops will now decrease in cost as a match progresses, while a slew of older weapons have received buffs.

During the recent limited-time mode called Titanium Trials, Activision tested a new feature that offered less expensive Loadout Drops as the match went on. Now, in Season 5 Reloaded, this feature will come to the regular Battle Royale mode. Loadout Drops start at $10,000 and decrease by $500 with each subsequent circle, giving players a higher chance of regaining during the later portions of a match.

As always, this update comes with plenty of weapon changes, but this time a large batch of older firearms have received buffs. These include the CR-56 AMAX, QBZ-83, Oden, EM2, FFAR 1, Streetsweeper, ISO, CX-9, the Modern Warfare Crossbow, and a lot more. With this being the final major update, it seems Activision wants to give some of the original weapons one last time to shine. Speaking of weapons, you can now see a list of Recommended Weapons from within the Gunsmith, highlighting the current meta.

Finally, you can look forward to ATMs making an appearance in Battle Royale, along with increased Gulag Token and Redeploy Token spawn rates. Be sure to check out the full list of patch notes for a comprehensive look at all the new changes.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded goes live on September 28, 2022.

