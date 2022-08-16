Warzone Titanium Trials: tips, best weapons, loadouts, and more

As part of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded, Activision has added a new limited-time mode called Titanium Trials. In correlation with the game’s Terminator Operators, the mode is supposed to evoke the feeling of being a cyborg, giving players much more armor than before, along with a myriad of other changes that set it apart from the regular battle royale mode.
But how exactly does the mode work, which weapons work best, and how does it play differently? Here’s what you need to know about Titanium Trials, with tips for coming out on top, along with a list of recommended loadouts.
Titanium Trials overview
Titanium Trials takes place on Caldera, with a max player count of 152. In it, teams of four must try to be the last squad standing, just like regular BR. However, the max health pool is increased to a total of 400 (when fully plated), meaning the time to kill (TTK) is increased across the board. Health regeneration takes longer, all players spawn in with a Self-Revive kit, the Tempered Perk appears more frequently, and the loot pool is altered to match the Terminator theme. In addition, Buy Station costs are higher, but Loadouts decrease in cost as the match progresses.
What you get is a tough-as-nails mode that rewards players who come equipped with large magazine sizes, while penalizing players who neglect to collect as much cash as possible throughout a match. The stakes are higher in Titanium Trials, so how should you approach the new mode?
Titanium Trials tips
Communication is more important than ever
Since enemies have more health in this mode, you’ll want to be on the same page as your squadmates to ensure you can finish off damaged opponents. In the normal BR modes, communication is important, sure, but you can get away with running around like a headless chicken since the TTK is so fast.
But in Titanium Trials, being descriptive with your callouts can be the difference between winning and losing. For instance, if you know an enemy team is coming from a specific direction, you should ping in their direction, and make a call out, such as “enemy team on my [whatever color you are] ping.”
In addition, you should try to keep track of how many enemies you see, along with how much damage you’ve dealt to them. Telling your team that the enemy on the far right is near death can save you a lot of trouble.
Prioritize gathering cash
Cash is important, no matter the mode, but since Buy Station items are more expensive in Titanium Trials, you’ll want to go out of your way to earn money quickly. In regular BR modes, you can get by without completing contracts, especially if you’re a skilled player.
But in Titanium Trials, you’ll want to aim to complete contracts with high payouts such as Bounties or Most Wanteds. You’ll be glad you did, especially if the majority of your team wipes and you need to buy them back. As soon as you and your team have decent weapons on hand, make a beeline for the nearest contract you’re comfortable with to gather cash quickly.
Apply armor plates ASAP
The way health works in Titanium Trials is different — not just in the amount of health, but also in the way it’s distributed. When at max health, 100 HP corresponds to your main health pool, while the remaining 300 ties to your armor. But since health takes longer to regenerate in this mode, you’ll want to go out of your way to apply armor plates as soon as you can, even in the middle of a gunfight.
This is easier said than done at times, but if you make an effort to get behind cover to just apply even one plate, your likelihood of survival will grow. In addition, having the Tempered Perk is practically essential in this mode, as it allows you to reach max armor with only two plates instead of three. Keep all of this in mind throughout your various battles and try to pick opportune moments to reapply plates.
High damage per mag is key
Titanium Trials is hard, so you’ll want to set yourself up for success by bringing a weapon with a big enough clip. You should restrict your selections to only weapons that have at least 40-round magazines. Depending on how many shots it takes to secure an elimination with a specific weapon, you might get more or less out of a particular firearm. Even high-damage weapons like the OTs9 should be avoided due to their low maximum capacity of 40 rounds. The same can be said of the Scar, which caps out at a mere 30 rounds. We’ll go over specific weapon recommendations below, but just note that how much ammo in the clip a weapon can carry will make a huge difference in Titanium Trials, so come prepared.
The best Titanium Trials loadouts
Since damage per mag is so important in this mode, you’ll want to come equipped with large magazines that offer fast TTKs. While this tip stands true regardless, it’s more vital in Titanium Trials, as player health is increased by so much. It’s also worth noting that snipers cannot one-shot to the head (aside from the bugged Type 99 sniper that will get patched soon), making them much tougher to use. This doesn’t mean you should completely disregard them, but most players will likely find success sticking to low-recoil automatic rifles with lots of ammo.
Here, we’ll list four builds — two for long-range and two for close-range — that work best in Titanium Trials, along with the recommended Perks and Equipment to bring along with them. Many of the recommended builds mirror the non-Titanium Trials counterparts, with a couple of minor tweaks here and there.
KG M40 — long-range
|Muzzle
|MX Silencer
|Barrel
|Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded
|Optic
|G16 2.5x
|Stock
|VDD 2G Padded
|Underbarrel
|M1930 Strife Angled
|Magazine
|8mm Klauser 60 Round
|Ammunition
|Lengthened
|Rear Grip
|Grooved Grip
|Perk
|Brace
|Perk 2
|On-Hand
STG-44 — long-range
|Muzzle
|MX Silencer
|Barrel
|VDD 760mm 05B
|Optic
|G16 2.5x
|Stock
|VDD 34S Weighted
|Underbarrel
|M1930 Strife Angled
|Magazine
|7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
|Ammunition
|Lengthened
|Rear Grip
|Hatched Grip
|Perk
|Nerves of Steel
|Perk 2
|On-Hand
Armaguerra 43 — close-range
|Muzzle
|Recoil Booster
|Barrel
|Botti 570mm Precisione
|Optic
|Slate Reflector
|Stock
|Imerito TA Skeletal
|Underbarrel
|SG98 Compact
|Magazine
|8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags
|Ammunition
|Subsonic
|Rear Grip
|Taped Grip
|Perk
|Hardscope
|Perk 2
|Quick
Marco 5 — close-range
|Muzzle
|Recoil Booster
|Barrel
|Perfetto Lesto 355mm
|Optic
|Slate Reflector
|Stock
|Imerito FR
|Underbarrel
|Mark IV Skeletal
|Magazine
|8mm Nambu 64 Round Mags
|Ammunition
|Subsonic
|Rear Grip
|Taped Grip
|Perk
|Momentum
|Perk 2
|Quick
Perks
|Perk 1
|Quick Fix
|Perk 2
|High Alert
|Perk 3
|Amped
Since health regeneration is slowed in Titanium Trials, you should consider coming equipped with Quick Fix. This attachment immediately begins health regeneration after securing an elimination or applying an armor plate. Next, High Alert is a great option for this mode, as it causes your screen to pulsate when an enemy player looks at you. Normally, we’d recommend bringing Tempered, but since this Perk is fairly common as floor loot in Titanium Trials, you’ll likely have it applied to your character within a match anyway. As for slot 3, it’s recommended to utilize Amped, which grants faster weapon swap speed. Combat Scout is a great option, too.
Equipment
|Lethal
|Semtex
|Tactical
|Stim
Which Lethal you bring comes down to preference, but we like using Semtex Grenades or Thermites. Throwing Knives work great as well, allowing you to toss them at a downed opponent to finish them off without wasting ammo. Finally, it’s almost always recommended to use Stims, especially in Titanium Trials. This is because they can be used to immediately begin health regeneration, even when you’re in the gas.
