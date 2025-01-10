What is Flex in Valorant?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is Flex? How to use Flex in Valorant

In Valorant’s Patch 10, Riot introduced a new feature called Flex. While the tactical shooter doesn’t release huge game-changing updates often, it has been experimenting lately, such as introducing the Regen Shield.

Flex is a very different new type of item that may confuse many players, as it doesn’t have much of a use besides being another type of cosmetic. Nevertheless, we’ll review what Flex is and how you can use it in Valorant.

What is Flex?

Flex is a new type of cosmetic item that presents as an item you hold in your hand. According to Riot, it’s another way for players to express themselves and another item for players to spam before or during matches. You can interact with it, just like you can twirl your melee or inspect your gun.

Every player gets one free Flex, which is the STAT-COM. The only other Flex currently available is in the Battle Pass, and it’s a floating snowflake. Flex is something that won’t compromise gameplay either, since all Flex animations only show in first-person and not third-person. It also doesn’t affect your hitbox, so the enemy can’t use it to their advantage if they catch you flexing.

How to use Flex in Valorant

You can start using Flex in Valorant by adding the Flex item to your emote wheel. From the Main menu, go to your Collection and edit your Emote wheel. From there, you can now switch between sprays and Flexes. You’ll have to sacrifice one area of your spray wheel for the flex, but once you do, in a match, you can hold the T key to bring up the emote wheel.

Hover over the Flex, and you’ll bring out the item. You can then interact with the Flex’s animation by left-clicking. Interacting with the STAT-COM will change the screen, while the snowflake should twirl when you left-click.

Flex arrived with Patch 10 released on January 8, and Riot plans to add even more Flex with future Battle Passes. They’ll most likely always be a part of the premium Battle Pass, so you have to pay 1,000 Valorant Points to unlock the premium rewards.