 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

What is Flex in Valorant?

By
Holding Flex in Valorant.
Riot Games

In Valorant’s Patch 10, Riot introduced a new feature called Flex. While the tactical shooter doesn’t release huge game-changing updates often, it has been experimenting lately, such as introducing the Regen Shield.

Flex is a very different new type of item that may confuse many players, as it doesn’t have much of a use besides being another type of cosmetic. Nevertheless, we’ll review what Flex is and how you can use it in Valorant.

Recommended Videos

What is Flex?

Flex is a new type of cosmetic item that presents as an item you hold in your hand. According to Riot, it’s another way for players to express themselves and another item for players to spam before or during matches. You can interact with it, just like you can twirl your melee or inspect your gun.

Related

Every player gets one free Flex, which is the STAT-COM. The only other Flex currently available is in the Battle Pass, and it’s a floating snowflake. Flex is something that won’t compromise gameplay either, since all Flex animations only show in first-person and not third-person. It also doesn’t affect your hitbox, so the enemy can’t use it to their advantage if they catch you flexing.

How to use Flex in Valorant

STAT-COM flex item in Valorant.
Riot Games

You can start using Flex in Valorant by adding the Flex item to your emote wheel. From the Main menu, go to your Collection and edit your Emote wheel. From there, you can now switch between sprays and Flexes. You’ll have to sacrifice one area of your spray wheel for the flex, but once you do, in a match, you can hold the T key to bring up the emote wheel.

Hover over the Flex, and you’ll bring out the item. You can then interact with the Flex’s animation by left-clicking. Interacting with the STAT-COM will change the screen, while the snowflake should twirl when you left-click.

Flex arrived with Patch 10 released on January 8, and Riot plans to add even more Flex with future Battle Passes. They’ll most likely always be a part of the premium Battle Pass, so you have to pay 1,000 Valorant Points to unlock the premium rewards.

Editors’ Recommendations

Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka is a new writer for Digital Trends covering gaming across a spectrum of genres. While she adores anything from the…
Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct: how to watch and what to expect
A bunch of Warcraft characters lunging to the right in front of an orange sunset.

In lieu of a BlizzCon announcement, Blizzard Entertainment is holding a 30th anniversary stream to celebrate the Warcraft series' past and future.

The broadcast promises to feature all Warcraft franchises, from World of Warcraft to Hearthstone, Warcraft Rumble, and the even the original series entry: Warcraft: Orcs and Humans. It'll look back at the history of Warcraft, touch on the future with the Worldsoul Saga, and maybe cap it off with a couple of surprises. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch.
When is the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct?
The anniversary direct will stream starting at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, November 13. There's no word on how long it'll be, but it'll be followed by a "World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music" concert, which is complete with an orchestra and three choirs.
How to watch the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct
Blizzard will be broadcasting the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct on its official Warcraft channels. It'll be on Twitch and YouTube, although this year, it'll also be live streaming on TikTok. You can also watch the stream inside Hearthstone, Warcraft Rumble, and World of Warcraft to earn rewards. Blizzard will go into more detail on these rewards at a later date.
What to expect from the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct
20th Anniversary Celebration Launch Trailer | The War Within

Read more
Xbox Partner Preview October 2024: how to watch and what to expect
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S getting splashed with water.

Microsoft has announced that the next Xbox Partner Preview will take place in just a few days. It promises a 25-minute presentation featuring both new and announced games from teams such as Remedy, Sega, 505 Games, and more. Xbox has shown off many of its first-party projects at multiple summer showcases such as Summer Game Fest, Gamescom, and even Tokyo Game Show, but this presentation will be all about third-party games coming to the Xbox platform. This partner showcase is promised to be "no-fluff, all-games" and includes first looks at gameplay for Alan Wake 2's The Lake House expansion, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and "multiple" world premieres.

This looks like it will be a short but sweet showcase for fans looking to get excited about what's coming to Xbox in the next few months. If you want to catch it live, here are all the details you need on how to watch the October Xbox Partner Preview.
When is the October Xbox Partner Preview?
The Xbox Partner Preview will take place starting at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 17. It will last for approximately 25 minutes, so don't be late or you may miss an announcement or two.
How to watch the October Xbox Partner Preview

Read more
PlayStation State of Play September 2024: how to watch and what to expect
Lego Aloy talking to Lego hotdog guy with a machine behind her ready to attack.

This has been a hectic month for Sony. It hit massive highs with the reception of Astro Bot and the reveal of the PlayStation 5 Pro but also saw astronomical lows with the shuttering of Concord and backlash toward the PS5 Pro's $700 price tag. Now, it's capping off this month with a new State of Play ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2024.

It will feature over 20 PS5 and PlayStation VR2 games, so PlayStation fans should definitely plan on tuning in. For those planning on doing so, I've rounded up all the pertinent information on how to watch and what to expect from the September 2024 State of Play.
When is the September 2024 State of Play?
The next State of Play will begin at 3 p.m. PT on September 24. Sony says the show will last over 30 minutes, so make sure you set aside some ample time to watch it this afternoon.
How to watch the September 2024 State of Play
State of Play | September 24, 2024 [ENGLISH]

Read more