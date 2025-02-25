 Skip to main content
Wonder Woman game canceled as Warner Brothers shuts down 3 studios

Diana from the upcoming Wonder Woman video game.
Warner Brothers

Warner Bros. Discover Inc. has announced the closing of three of its video game studios: Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. It is also canceling the upcoming Wonder Woman game. The company issued a statement regarding the decision.

“We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises — Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC and Game of Thrones. After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios — Monolith Productions, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them. The development of Monolith’s Wonder Woman videogame will not continue forward.”

“Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities. This is another tough decision, as we recognize Monolith’s storied history of delivering epic fan experiences through amazing games. We greatly admire the passion of the three teams and thank every employee for their contributions. As difficult as today is, we remain focused on and excited about getting back to producing high-quality games for our passionate fans and developed by our world class studios and getting our Games business back to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond.”

BREAKING: Warner Bros. Games is shutting down Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and WB San Diego, sources tell Bloomberg News. Warner Bros. is also canceling the Wonder Woman game.

&mdash; Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-02-25T18:57:33.283Z

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier confirms the announcement, citing an internal memo. The news follows a report from Schreier last month that states the development of the Wonder Woman game had already cost Warner Bros. more than $100 million and was still years away from launch.

Monolith Studios was established 31 years ago and has quite a few major titles under its belt, including Xenoblade ChroniclesMiddle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Condemned 2: Bloodshot, and many others.

Player First Games is known for Hogwarts Legacy, MultiVersus, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, among others.

Warner Bros Discovery recently shut down the free-to-play MultiVersus after it underperformed. The 12-year president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, David Haddad, also stepped down last month.

The story is still developing. We will update as we know more.

