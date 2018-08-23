Digital Trends
Gaming

‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’ is the game’s fastest-selling expansion

Gabe Gurwin
By

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is an enormous expansion for Blizzard’s long-running online game, and the excitement surrounding all-out war between the Horde and the Alliance appears to be translating to big sales. The company has announced that Battle for Azeroth is the best-selling expansion in the game’s history.

In just one day, World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth managed to sell more than 3.4 million copies, narrowly edging out 2016’s Legion expansion, which sold 3.3 million copies in its first day. Battle for Azeroth has been on sale for just over a week as of now, so we’ll likely see those numbers continue to grow.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth has a lower barrier to entry than previous expansions, as Blizzard recently abandoned its “battle chests” in favor of making all previous expansions and the base game free. This means that in order to enjoy Battle for Azeroth, all you have to do is purchase the expansion and a subscription to World of Warcraft. As six expansions had already released prior to the most recent one, it certainly makes entering the game for the first time easier.

Story quests and new areas are available in Battle for Azeroth right now, and additional content will be coming soon in free updates. The upcoming content includes the Uldir raid, which launches on September 4, as well as the cooperative Warfront mode, which will arrive “in the coming weeks.”

World of Warcraft has a reputation for being an all-consuming game, and players have shown their dedication since Battle for Azeroth launched. One player going by the name “Gingi” managed to hit the expansion’s level 120 cap just four hours after the expansion launched. We’re not sure why anyone would want to speed through a game like that, but we aren’t here to judge.

If you’re curious about whether you should pick up World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, stay tuned for our full review. We’ll also have guides available to help you through the game, just in case you find its new features to be overwhelming.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is available now on PC and Mac.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops
tomb raider dev responds to rtx 2080 ti performance concerns geforce 1080
Computing

‘Tomb Raider’ devs respond to RTX 2080 Ti, ray tracing performance concerns

The developers behind Shadow of the Tomb Raider responded to concerns about the game running poorly on Nvidia’s just-revealed GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card with ray tracing enabled. They say it’s still a work in progress.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Gaming

Watch DOTA 2 pros fight for millions at The International 8

The International 8 is a big deal. Check out our guide on TI8 for a closer look at how the global tournament works, where to watch it, and this year's biggest players.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
lenovo explorer vr headset deal feature 01 v2
Deals

This heavily discounted headset offers virtual reality at a realistic price

Smartphones, video games, and TV shows are all an excellent way of escaping reality, but sometimes they just aren’t enough. That’s where VR comes in. You can pick up the Lenovo Explorer VR headset for just $100 on Newegg right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
devil may cry 5 releae date and trailer release playable character announcement
Gaming

Nero shows off his sweet new demon-killing arm in ‘Devil May Cry 5’ trailer

Following Devil May Cry 5's release date announcement, a trailer debuted starring Nero butchering a slew of demons with a set of new mechanical arms. It gets better when Dante shows up and uses his dismantled motorcycle like a pair of…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Gears of War 4
Gaming

Is your Xbox One collecting dust? These games will bring you back

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Need a new game for your PlayStation 4? You've come to the right place

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
the grand tour season 2 trailer
Cars

Amazon is turning its ‘Grand Tour’ car show into a video game

Amazon's "The Grand Tour" is getting its own video game. The PS4 and Xbox One offering will feature clips from the show that blend into gameplay, as well as crazy challenges and "hours" of original voice acting by Clarkson and co.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Gaming

D.Va goes it alone in an explosive new ‘Overwatch’ animated short

On August 22, Blizzard released a new animated short focused on competitive gamer and Korean soldier D.Va. "Shooting Star" shows us the origin of her Ultimate ability, and one of her most dangerous missions.
Posted By Chaya Rusk
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

On the go or at home, the best Switch controllers will keep you in the game

The Switch is the most versatile console around, and that means you might need a controller that's different from the norm. In fact, even the standard controller is a best weird. Here's our favorite Switch controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Cyberpunk 2077 review
Gaming

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developer explains why the game is in first-person

A producer at CD Projekt Red has explained the studio's choice to developer Cyberpunk 2077 in a first-person perspective rather than the third-person view seen in its Witcher series.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
gaming numbers history futuremark bg 3dmark timespy 000000
Computing

UL Benchmarks’ 3DMark TimeSpy may support Nvidia’s RTX 20 Series this October

UL Benchmarks is working on a new version of 3DMark TimeSpy that will support the real-time ray tracing features embedded in Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 20 Series graphics cards. The benchmark will supposedly arrive in October.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Alienware 17 R5 review
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
geforce rtx 2000 alienware predator 2080 dell acer
Computing

A.I. makes Nvidia’s RTX 2080 twice as powerful as the GTX 1080

Artificial intelligence is giving the RTX 2080 the boost that it needs, and Nvidia claims that gamers can expect to see twice the performance of the GTX 1080 when they play titles with Deep Learning Super-Sampling enabled.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to set up the nintendo switch feature
Gaming

How to set up the Nintendo Switch

From mobile gaming device to home console, the Nintendo Switch's versatility can be both wonderfully convenient and confusing. We break down how to set it up for the first time so you can get the best of both worlds.
Posted By Felicia Miranda