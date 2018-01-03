Modder turns the Xbox One X into the ‘Xbook One X’ laptop

The Xbox One X is the most powerful gaming console in the world, capable of playing many Xbox One titles in native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, but the system does have one flaw compared to Nintendo’s Switch: You still need a television in order to play it. With modder Eddie Zarick’s new “Xbook One X” portable system, however, that is no longer an issue.

Zarick, who previously had experience converting the less powerful Xbox One S into a laptop and even combined the system with the PlayStation 4 for the “PlayBox,” transferred the entire Xbox One X into a custom housing, complete with a 21.5-inch, 1080p screen. It also has an optional keyboard and extra USB ports, as well as an HDMI port so you can still play the games in full 4K on your television when you’re home, and it also supports Ethernet and optical audio out.

Zarick said on his site that only one power cable is needed to power his device, but given the power consumption of modern consoles, particularly the Xbox One X, it’s impossible for the Xbook One X to run on batteries.

“The system uses the stock Xbox cooling to keep the system running even when ‘extreme gaming,'” Zarick said on his website. “The Xbox One X has a great fan and the heat sinks have not been modified in any way. The air sucked through the bottom of the system and exhausted out the back.”

This likely means the modified console will have to be placed in a well-ventilated area in order to run properly. But unlike other consoles, the Xbox One X makes use of a vapor chamber in order to keep the system cool without the use of excessive fans or an external power supply.

If you’d like to order an Xbook One X from Zarick, it will set you back about $2,500, and he estimated that it will take between two and three weeks from the time he begins working on the system to when he completes it. The system certainly looks snazzy, and will look great next to your other “stock” consoles in an entertainment center.