 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Rebuild your own nostalgia with this detailed Xbox 360 toy set

Tomas Franzese
By

Although Microsoft is shutting down the Xbox 360 Store next year and definitely wants you to pick up its newest console for Starfield, it has still found a new way to appeal to the nostalgia of Xbox 360 players. It’s doing so through the new Mega Showcase Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector Building Set, which will be available this October.

The Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector Building Set.
MEGA

This set will be available starting on October 8 and will cost you $150 dollars; that said, you’ll only be able to pick one up at Target. Mega makes Lego-like replica models of things for people to build, and this one is intricately designed to look like the launch version of Xbox 360. It’s at 3:4 scale and made up of 1342 pieces. With it, players can build a version of the Xbox 360, a controller, and a case and disc for Halo 3. Even the packaging it comes in looks like the boxes Xbox 360 consoles came in at release. 

Recommended Videos

Once built, this model will actually have working lights and a disc drive, as well as a hard drive and side shell panels that are removable. It obviously won’t be able to play actual Xbox 360 games, but it still looks like a faithful recreation of Microsoft’s classic game console. This is far from the first time we’ve seen video games and their consoles branch over into the work of buildable toys, as Nintendo patterned with Lego to create various Mario sets as well as a replica NES.

The Mega Showcase Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector Building Set releases exclusively at Target on October 8.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
The best settings for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X
Plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

With the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X, an influx of new (and returning) players has poured in. And for good reason -- this is the easiest way to experience the game, without the need for a powerful (and expensive) PC. In fact, this is the first time Microsoft Flight Simulator has been on a console, opening up the floodgates for an even wider player base.

As its name suggests, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is a simulation game, meaning it focuses on a realistic experience that mirrors the real world. Flight enthusiasts may relish the ability to fly planes in a realistic setting, but newcomers might have a more difficult time getting into it due to its complexity. Thankfully, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has one of the most robust lists of customization options, allowing players to fine-tune the game to their liking.

Read more
Xbox Series X/S topples Switch sales in record-setting June
The Xbox Series X and S compared.

The Xbox Series X/S was the top-selling console platform in the United States in June, based on dollar sales tracked by NPD and reported by VentureBeat. Last month was the most successful June ever for Xbox, breaking a previous dollar sales record set in 2011. Many are speculating that the surge in sales is due to Microsoft's strong showing at E3 2021.

Gaming hardware has seen a dramatic increase in sales over the past year, with a 112% increase in sales across the Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Despite the proliferation of COVID-19 vaccines allowing for a return to a version of normalcy and numerous hardware shortages due to manufacturing issues, console sales continue to do extremely well.

Read more
Xbox One vs. Xbox One S: Is a mid-tier upgrade worth your money?
best cheap xbox one games 2017 s review 9

The Xbox One S offers a sleek, compact, and 4K video-capable alternative to the original Xbox One, which has been discontinued. With multiple bundles sporting a variety of storage capacities and packed-in games, the Xbox One S is a great option for anyone looking to pick up an Xbox system for the first time. With bundles available for about $300 for the 1TB version and one game, it's also one of the most affordable consoles on the market today. Should you opt for the slick One S or grab a vintage Xbox One from a yard sale? Considering that the native 4K-capable, ultra-powerful Xbox One X console launched in 2017, the answer to that question really depends on your pocket depth and your eagerness to adopt the latest and greatest tech.

And, with the Xbox Series X and Series S having just released, players who want to join the next generation might want to hold off on purchasing any form of Xbox One. What might be even more enticing to Xbox One S buyers is the Xbox Series S -- an affordable, all-digital version of the Series X. If you are in the market for an Xbox One, however, here's an in-depth comparison between the Xbox One and Xbox One S.

Read more