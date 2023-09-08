Although Microsoft is shutting down the Xbox 360 Store next year and definitely wants you to pick up its newest console for Starfield, it has still found a new way to appeal to the nostalgia of Xbox 360 players. It’s doing so through the new Mega Showcase Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector Building Set, which will be available this October.

This set will be available starting on October 8 and will cost you $150 dollars; that said, you’ll only be able to pick one up at Target. Mega makes Lego-like replica models of things for people to build, and this one is intricately designed to look like the launch version of Xbox 360. It’s at 3:4 scale and made up of 1342 pieces. With it, players can build a version of the Xbox 360, a controller, and a case and disc for Halo 3. Even the packaging it comes in looks like the boxes Xbox 360 consoles came in at release.

Once built, this model will actually have working lights and a disc drive, as well as a hard drive and side shell panels that are removable. It obviously won’t be able to play actual Xbox 360 games, but it still looks like a faithful recreation of Microsoft’s classic game console. This is far from the first time we’ve seen video games and their consoles branch over into the work of buildable toys, as Nintendo patterned with Lego to create various Mario sets as well as a replica NES.

The Mega Showcase Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector Building Set releases exclusively at Target on October 8.

