Assassin’s Creed Origins leads June’s Xbox Game Pass lineup

Microsoft has revealed the first games headed to Xbox Game Pass in June, and the list includes a few significant titles that are likely to excite subscribers.

This week’s most notable Xbox Game Pass entries are Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition, both of which show Ubisoft’s commitment to extending its presence on Microsoft’s service. The prolific publisher has promised that a variety of other games in its library are on the way for subscribers before the end of the year, so this is apparently just a taste of what’s in store for now.

Additionally, fans of brutally challenging games will be happy to see Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection land on the service this week, which includes all three mainline games alongside all of their DLC costumes in a single package.

Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass from June 1 through June 7.

  • For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC): June 1
  • Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Console and PC): June 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins (Cloud, Console, and PC): June 7
  • Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC): June 7
  • Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC): June 7
  • Spacelines from the Far Out (Cloud, Console, and PC): June 7

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that Microsoft has stopped short of announcing anything coming to Xbox Game Pass beyond the first week of June, which is almost guaranteed to be due to its upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. We can obviously expect plenty of brand-new game announcements and updates on previously teased titles like Starfield and Redfall during that event, but it’s also likely that Microsoft will announce some major games coming to Game Pass throughout the remainder of the month.

