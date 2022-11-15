The second wave of Game Pass titles for November has been revealed and includes many day-one titles, like Gungrave G.O.R.E. It’ll also add two titles recently nominated for Game Awards: Norco and Dune Spice Wars.

Eight titles are slated to come to Game Pass for the rest of the month, with standout titles including the Best Debut Indie Nominee Norco, as well as some new Game Preview titles for PC. While technically listed in the first wave of releases, today also sees two day-one titles hitting the service in Pentiment and Somerville, with many more day-one titles arriving through the rest of November. Here is a list of all the games coming to Cloud, Console, and PC subscribers.

Dune: Spice Wars (PC) — November 17

Ghostlore (PC) — November 17

Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC) — November 17

Norco (Cloud and Console) — November 17

Gungrage G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC) — November 22

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Console) — November 29

Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) — November 29

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) — November 30

This month sees an even split of eight games coming to Game Pass, and eight titles leaving the service. Notable titles leaving include Final Fantasy XIII-2, Mortal Shell, and Archvale. If any titles leaving are appealing and are ones that you have yet to play, you have until the end of the month to purchase them at a 20% discount before they return to full price. Here’s the full list of games leaving on November 30:

Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)

Mind Scanners (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC)

