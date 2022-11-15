 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Xbox Game Pass is getting a pair of Game Awards nominees and more

Jesse Lennox
By

The second wave of Game Pass titles for November has been revealed and includes many day-one titles, like Gungrave G.O.R.E. It’ll also add two titles recently nominated for Game Awards: Norco and Dune Spice Wars.

A lineup of gamepass titles.

Eight titles are slated to come to Game Pass for the rest of the month, with standout titles including the Best Debut Indie Nominee Norco, as well as some new Game Preview titles for PC. While technically listed in the first wave of releases, today also sees two day-one titles hitting the service in Pentiment and Somerville, with many more day-one titles arriving through the rest of November. Here is a list of all the games coming to Cloud, Console, and PC subscribers.

  • Dune: Spice Wars (PC) — November 17
  • Ghostlore (PC) — November 17
  • Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC) — November 17
  • Norco (Cloud and Console) — November 17
  • Gungrage G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC) — November 22
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Console) — November 29
  • Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) — November 29
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) — November 30

This month sees an even split of eight games coming to Game Pass, and eight titles leaving the service. Notable titles leaving include Final Fantasy XIII-2, Mortal Shell, and Archvale. If any titles leaving are appealing and are ones that you have yet to play, you have until the end of the month to purchase them at a 20% discount before they return to full price. Here’s the full list of games leaving on November 30:

  • Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)
  • Mind Scanners (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Editors' Recommendations

You need to start using these 5 hidden Xbox Series X features
Xbox Series X
The best Xbox Series X games for 2022
Overwatch 2's Witch Kiriko posing with a broom.
Control 2 is in development and it’s coming to PC and current-gen consoles
Control main protagonist
If you love game history, you need to try Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
atari 50 impressions nintendo switch logo
The best multiplayer games on the PS5
Player running through a map in Modern Warfare II.
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of November 11
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
This bestselling gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $200 off at Walmart
iBuyPower gaming desktop with keyboard and mouse.
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Best Buy logo on a building.
‘Wordle’ today, November 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#511)
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
God of War Ragnarok has much healthier things to say about parenting
God of War Ragnarok: all Ratatasks and rewards
Kratos and Atreus sail on water in God of War Ragnarok.
God of War Ragnarok: How to find the Vulture’s Gold treasure
God of War Ragnarok Atreus
The best skills in Sonic Frontiers
sonic frontiers release date