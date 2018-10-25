Digital Trends
Gaming

Consoling players: The Xbox Game Pass program is coming to PC

Gabe Gurwin
By

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription program is a great way for those purchasing an Xbox One late in the generation to build up their library of games in a hurry, as it gives its members unlimited access to a growing vault of first-party and third-party titles. It’s currently only available on Xbox One, but according to CEO Satya Nadella, that’s going to change.

During an earnings call on October 24, Nadella was discussing monetization strategies with the Xbox brand when he let slip that Xbox Game Pass would be coming to PC. Nadella didn’t elaborate on when the service would be arriving on PC, but likened its implementation to the cross-platform support the company has given to Minecraft over the last few years.

Nadella went on to describe the company’s plans for streaming as “the natural sequence” of events following Microsoft’s development of cloud technology. This kicks off with the development of Project xCloud, a game streaming service that will allow players to enjoy their favorite Xbox games on a wide variety of devices, including mobile phones. They will support controllers as well as special touch interfaces to make them easier to play on a small screen, and the program will begin rolling out in 2019. It’s rumored that two separate next-generation Xbox devices are being developed, as well, with one of them designed solely for streaming while the other is a more traditional console.

In addition to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft also has the Xbox Play Anywhere program, which gives those who buy a digital copy of a game access to both the Xbox One and PC versions. These games also support cross-save and cross-platform play, so those who only game on one system can still play with their friends on the other.

If you’re looking for other publishers’ games to play on your PC, consider a subscription to Origin Access, as well. The service offers early trials to new Electronic Arts games, as well as a vault of older titles that you can play for as long as you stay subscribed. A similar program called EA Access is also available on Xbox One.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

A.I. can do almost anything now, but here's 6 things machines still suck at
Up Next

Philo: Everything to know about the live TV streaming service
marvels spider man the heist review marvel s 20181022181731
Gaming

'Marvel's Spider-Man: The Heist' brings fiercer foes and a flirty feline

The Heist, the first piece of story DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man, presents a strong start to the three-part The City That Never Sleeps saga. The captivating dynamic between Spider-Man and Black Cat makes it a must-play side story.
Posted By Steven Petite
pokemon sun moon competitive battle guide and
Gaming

New study shows Pokémon games have the best value of your collection

What games have the best value? If you're on a limited budget or just want to buy games that give you plenty of playtime for your money, this new report reveals that Pokémon reigns supreme.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to connect xbox one controller pc microsoft review front angle 625x625
Gaming

Retire the oversized keyboard. Here's how to game on PC with an Xbox controller

Tired of gaming on your PC with a keyboard and mouse? Ditch the traditional setup and take advantage of our simple step-by-step guide on how to connect an Xbox One controller to a PC.
Posted By Steven Petite
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap but awesome PS4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of these is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
fortnite season 6 dogs shadow stones
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ adds zombies to battle royale just in time for Halloween

Epic Games' latest update for Fortnite, called Fortnitemares, adds creatures that look a whole lot like zombies to the game's battle royale mode. The update also adds new weapons and an outfit.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead redemption still holds up over eight years later screen 1
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption’ remains a Western frontier that’s worth saddling up for

We traveled back in time to see if Red Dead Redemption still holds up today. We may have found a few tumbleweeds but it left behind a big set of cowboy boots for Red Dead Redemption 2 to fill.
Posted By Diego Arguello
everything you need to know about fortnite fall skirmish 2
Gaming

Console wars are so last-gen. Check out all the games that support crossplay

Cross-play is still in its infancy, but a growing number of games support online multiplayer between competing platforms. Here's a list of all games that support console crossplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review
Gaming

‘Battlefield V’ designer gets banned from ‘Black Ops 4’ for being too damn good

A core gameplay designer for Battlefield V has found himself banned from the PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 after he put up extremely impressive statistics in the game's multiplayer mode.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnitemares challenges gargoyle locations
Gaming

Shoot some zombies and bust a move with our Fortnitemares Challenges guide

The Fortnitemares Halloween Limited Time Event has begun in Battle Royale. With it comes a ton of Fortnitemares challenges to complete. We go over all four of these challenges, from the Cube Monsters to the Gargoyle locations so you can…
Posted By Cody Perez
Spider-man Hands-on
Product Review

'Marvel's Spider-Man' slings and swings its way to the top of the superhero heap

Insomniac's entry into the superhero genre has a big suit to fill, but ‘Marvel's Spider-Man’ is a phenomenal action game, a strong Spider-Man story, and an open-world game that has plenty to do without getting boring.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Red Dead Redemption 2 review feature image
Product Review

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ is the best open-world game of all time

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an absolute triumph. The story, gameplay, world, and the granular details come together to create one of the greatest games of all time.
Posted By Steven Petite
disguised toast interview dt daily poster for 5852998992001
Gaming

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast has advice for getting into streaming

Twitch is one of the premier sites for gaming, and Hearthstone personality Disguised Toast has built a great following on the site. Toast stopped by DT Daily to talk about his career, interacting with fans, and how to get into streaming.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 2 sony aibo robot dog dezeen 2364 col 1
DT Daily

DT Daily: Drone-snatching eagles, streamer Disguised Toast, and more

In the latest installment of DT Daily, we talk about the day's biggest headlines, modern drone regulations, and Sony's forthcoming robotic dog, Aibo. Streamer Disguised Toast also makes an appearance to talk Twitch.
Posted By Brandon Widder