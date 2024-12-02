 Skip to main content
My favorite Xbox Series X model is on sale right now

Xbox Series X 1TB All-Digital console.
The Xbox Series X is one of Digital Trends’ favorite gaming consoles right now, and for good reason — the best Xbox Series X games rival lineups on other platforms, Game Pass is still an absolute steal and performs well compared to the PS5. If you’re looking to jump into the Xbox ecosystem or make a significant upgrade the Xbox you already have, there’s a holiday deal you need to know about.

New to the Xbox lineup this year is the Xbox Series X Digital 1TB, and it’s my favorite console in quite a while. You can buy a Xbox Series X Digital 1TB (and a new controller) at Best Buy right now for just $440. That’s a nice discount of about $70, or enough cash to buy a new game to go along with it.

If you’re in the market for a new Xbox on a budget, the Xbox Series X Digital 1TB fits the bill.  The lack of a disc drive knocks a bit off the retail price and doubling the storage of the standard Xbox Series S goes a long way with modern file sizes. Just take a look at how much storage some recently released games require:

Game file sizes are getting larger and larger, it seems. Most standard edition consoles can only handle a few games at a time, meaning you’re going to have to constantly manage your storage to try out new games. That’s less of a problem with the 1TB Xbox Series X.

I’ve been using the Xbox Series X Digital 1TB for a couple of months now and I’ve never played a wider variety of games. Instead of perusing the Game Pass library and having to debate whether a game is worth the effort to manage having on my console currently, I can just download and install game after game without thinking about it. If you’re looking to grab an Xbox Series X this year and want to spend more time playing games than you do managing storage, this is the model for you.

